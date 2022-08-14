M40 is currently shut in Oxfordshire

Motorists are facing heavy delays on a major motorway.

The M40 is closed southbound in Oxfordshire this afternoon.

It follows an earlier collision on the motorway.

If you are planning on using the M40, here’s all you need to know:

Where is the M40 shut?

It is closed in Oxfordshire between junction 6 and junction 7 near Thame.

The motorway is closed southbound.

Why is it shut?

The closure is due to an earlier collision which caused barrier damage.

AA Traffic adds: “The car has struck the barrier on the central reservation.”

M40 is closed between J6 and J7. Picture: Google Traffic

What has National Highways said?

National Highways - East tweeted: “M40 southbound between J7 and J6 near Thame.

“The outside lane (of 3 lanes) is closed due to a collision and barrier damage. Delays of 20 minutes on the approach, with 3 miles of congestion.

“Vehicle recovery is taking.”

How long are the delays?

National Highways was warned of 20 minute delays on the M40 due to the incident.