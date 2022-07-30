Traffic is stopped on the M42 near Birmingham

Motorists are facing severe delays in the Birmingham area after a vehicle fire.

Traffic is currently stopped on the M42 southbound.

Drivers are being urged to “allow extra time if travelling in the area”.

It comes as fans head to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games this weekend.

Here is all you need to know:

Which junctions are affected?

Traffic is currently stopped on the M42 southbound between J3A for the M40 and J3 for Birmingham.

Emergency services are currently at the scene dealing with incident.

There are also delays on the M40.

What has caused the closure?

National Highways has said that the disruption is due to a vehicle fire.

Fire service is said to be on-route to the scene.

Other emergency services are also said to be attending.

What has National Highways said?

National Highways: West Midlands tweeted: “Traffic is currently stopped on the #M42 southbound between J3A #M40 and J3 #Birmingham due to a vehicle fire.

Fire service are en-route to scene. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area.”

Queues on M42 due to a vehicle fire

How long are the delays?

AA Traffic Map warns: “All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to vehicle fire on M42 Northbound from J3 A435 Alcester Road (Redditch) to J3A M40.

It continues: “Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on M42 Southbound between J4 A3400 Stratford Road (Shirley / Dorridge) and J3 A435 Alcester Road (Redditch).”

There is also slow moving traffic on the M40.

Is there a diversion route in place?