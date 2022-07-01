The most common passenger complaints concern cancellations, delays, denied boarding and downgrades.

Airline passengers made almost 3,000 complaints to UK industry adjudicators in the first three months of the year – but the rate of complaints per passenger is several times higher for some airlines than for others.

Data from the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) shows passengers made 2,985 complaints to it or other statutory complaint handlers between January and March, the latest period with available data.

The figures refer to complaints escalated to a third party regulator by passengers dissatisfied with the way an airline has handled it initially.

Some airlines are signed up to ‘Alternative Dispute Resolution’ (ADR) bodies, which handle such complaints. Decisions by ADRs on complaint outcomes and compensation are binding.

If an airline is not signed up to an ADR, passengers can complain to the CAA’s in-house Passenger Advice and Complaints Team (PACT) – although its decisions are not binding.

Both types are included in the data.

The vast majority of complaints (2,576) concerned delays, cancellations, downgrades and denied boardings. These are known as regulation 261 complaints.

The top 20 worst airlines ranked by the number of complaints per million passengers departing the UK are listed below.

Three airlines that handled fewer than 10,000 passengers and which had one complaint apiece (Transavia, Royal Brunei Airlines and Malaysian Airlines) have been excluded.

1. Royal Air Maroc Eight passengers complained about Royal Air Maroc, a rate of 1,667 per million passengers. Of these, seven were under regulation 261, covering delays, cancellations, downgrades or denied boardings.

2. Air Portugal Passengers submitted 61 complaints about Air Portugal, a rate of 471 per million passengers. Of these, 50 were under regulation 261.

3. Oman Air Six passengers complained about Oman Air, a rate of 384 per million passengers. Of these, four were regulation 261 complaints.

4. Blue Air Passengers submitted 16 Blue Air, a rate of 361 per million passengers. Of these, 13 were regulation 261 complaints.