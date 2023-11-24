A huge new airport could be coming to Lisbon in Portugal after it has been "planned for 50 years"

A huge new airport could be coming to Lisbon in Portugal after it has been "planned for 50 years". (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

A huge new airport could be coming to Europe as authorities are deciding between nine locations, according to a local news website. It is set to be built somewhere around the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, despite it already having an airport itself.

Lisbon Airport reached its passenger capacity in 2019 however the airport has faced a lot of setbacks. Local news website the Portugal Resident reported that the relevant authorities are still deciding between nine locations, including areas like Portela and Alcochete, Portelaand Pegões, Rio Frio and Poceirão, and Pegões.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Portuguese Minister for Infrastructures, João Galamba, a final report regarding the airport will be released by the beginning of January. It is not yet known how much the construction of the airport will cost but The Sun reports that around 10,000 workers will be needed to build it.

A huge new airport could be coming to Lisbon in Portugal after it has been "planned for 50 years". (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the Order of Architects, an authority on architecture in Portugal, was sceptical about the sizeable project. According to Portugal Resident, they said: "If, as is expected, given the 'tight timetable', the contract defined to carry out this megaproject is a single procedure for all these needs, then there will be few companies in the world with the technical and logistical capacity to present themselves for its execution."

The Order of Architects president, Avelino Oliveira, added: "We remain highly concerned about the process and the airport design to be proposed. "[The] architects’ main concerns have not been addressed within the scope of the work being carried out."