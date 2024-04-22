Britannia is ready to sail again

Britannia is one of P&O Cruises’ flagship vessels and has proved popular with holidaymakers since launching a decade ago. It emerged from a multi-million-pound refit at the weekend, ahead of its 10th anniversary cruise. The birthday makeover includes newly designed spaces as well as new experiences for travellers.

As with all good birthday celebrations, there is a new splash of colour, great food and tips from other friends within P&O Cruises’ family of ships. The makeover includes a refreshed colour palette throughout the public spaces, suites and cabins; extension of the Loyalty and Cruise Sales area; enhancements of the space and dining choices in the Market Café; and a significant investment in the crew areas. Bringing to life some of the distinctive design aspects from Iona and Arvia, the Sunset Bar has a new warm colour scheme and additional seating and the children’s splash area will see a colourful upgrade with interactive water features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of the luxury gelato brand Snowflake on Iona and Arvia, the Market Café will now offer Snowflake’s first gelato-filled doughnuts at sea. Flavours will include chocolate, strawberry, sea-salted caramel, praline and vanilla, wrapped in a freshly baked doughnut and covered in a choice of three toppings. P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Britannia is our flagship, and with her 10th anniversary celebration cruise next summer we know the importance of ensuring the ship looks its absolute best to deliver an elevated experience for our new and loyal guests.”

Britannia sets sail on the 10th anniversary celebration cruise on June 6, 2025, from Southampton, exploring the British Isles (B514). Ports of call will include Edinburgh (Newhaven), Kirkwall, Stornoway, Belfast, an overnight in Liverpool, and Cork (Cobh), with prices starting from £1,099 per person, based on two people sharing an inside cabin. More details of the celebration cruise, including special guest entertainers and other surprises, will be revealed later closer to the sailing.