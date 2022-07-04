Roads across the country could see traffic jams as protesters call for a cut in fuel duty

Police have warned of “serious disruption throughout the day” as protesters target motorways in a demonstration over high fuel prices.

Roads across parts of the country could see traffic jams on Monday (4 July) as protesters take action and call for a cut in fuel duty.

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protests will mainly target three-lane motorways and see slow-downs on two lanes, leaving the fast lane free, according to FairFuelUK founder Howard Cox.

Mr Cox said he is “fully supportive” of the demonstrations so long as they are conducted legally, adding that “people have reached the end of their tethers”.

He said other countries had cut fuel duty by more than the UK and asked “why the hell are we not doing it here?”

He has called for a cut of at least 20p and warned that protests will continue if not.

He added: “There is an appetite (for such protest). If the Government don’t actually deliver on this, I think there’s going to be some serious escalation of protests.”

Roads across the country could see traffic jams as protesters call for a cut in fuel duty (Photo: Getty Images)

Where are protests expected to take place?

Demonstraters are expected to block the Prince of Wales Bridge crossing between England and Wales, while disruption is also possible in Essex and Gloucestershire.

The protests are understood to have been organised via social media under the banner Fuel Price Stand Against Tax.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he will carefully consider calls for a “more substantial” fuel duty cut after the 5p per litre reduction implemented in March failed to halt price rises.

Figures from Experian, a data firm, show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.4p on Thursday, while diesel rose to 199.1p.

The government said that while it understands people are struggling with rising prices and have a right to protest, “people’s day-to-day lives should not be disrupted” and warned that traffic delays “will only add to fuel use”.

A government spokesperson said: “While we respect the right to protest, people’s day-to-day lives should not be disrupted, especially on busy motorways where lives are put at risk and resulting traffic delays will only add to fuel use.

“The new Public Order Bill will make it a criminal offence to glue yourself to a dangerous motorway, which sees police spending hours trying to safely remove people.”

Gwent Police said protests are expected to occur on the road network between 7am and 7pm on Monday 4 July.

They said organisers indicated an intention to block the Prince of Wales Bridge, with the protest starting on the M4 at Magor services, junction 23A eastbound, and junction 20 of the M4 westbound.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said he would encourage drivers to reconsider their journey, consider working from home and avoid the area where possible.

Bristol Airport advised travellers to allow extra time for their journeys.

In a tweet, the airport said: “Please note that there is a planned fuel protest to block the River Severn Bridge crossings this Monday, July 4 from 8.30 am.

“The protest will likely affect the M5, M4 and the two crossings to Wales. Please allow extra time if travelling to or from the airport.”

Essex Police Chief Inspector Anna Granger said her officers “are experienced at dealing with incidents which cause significant disruption”.

She said: “We will be monitoring the situation closely and have a policing operation in place to limit disruption.”

Gloucestershire Police warned that protests are likely to affect the A48, causing travel disruption in the Gloucester and Forest of Dean areas.

Where have protests been reported?

Protesters have left the M4 Magor services, near Caldicot, South Wales heading across the Prince of Wales bridge crossing the River Severn into England.

A convoy of around 20 vehicles has left the services. Before departing they were told by police they cannot stop and must drive no slower than 30mph.

Police officers plan on directing protesters off the motorway either side of the bridge. Some protesters have said they intend to meet in the middle and block the motorway.

For a few minutes both carriageways of the M4 approaching the M4 Prince of Wales Severn Bridge crossing were brought to a standstill by go-slow protests travelling east and west.

Two police motorcyclists rode in front of four vehicles travelling at around 30mph from the Bristol area towards South Wales. There was a marked police patrol car behind the protestors, followed by dozens of queuing motorists.

A larger convoy of protestors drove over the Severn crossing heading into England from Wales with a large backlog of traffic following behind.

Meanwhile, Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted: “We are aware of a go-slow protest having commenced at 7:10 am from Exeter Services heading northbound.

“This is currently around a dozen vehicles in size and is being accompanied by police vehicles to ensure the safety of all road users.”

Avon and Somerset police said in a tweet: “A slow-moving rolling roadblock is under way on the M4.

“A number of vehicles will head east over the Prince of Wales Bridge and expected to exit the M4 at J22 (Pilning).