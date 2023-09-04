The man remains in custody to be questioned

Police officers stormed a major UK airport yesterday morning (Sunday 3 September) after a gun was found in luggage.

Staff at Manchester Airport reported that a possible firearm had been uncovered at Terminal 2.

Police were then called to the Terminal at around 10.45am to inspect the luggage.

After an inspection, police seized the gun and a man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.

The man remains in custody to be questioned and details about which flight the luggage was checked-in for haven’t been confirmed, Manchester Evening News reports.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 10:45 am this morning (Sunday 3 September 2023), officers were called to reports of a possible firearm being found in hold luggage by airport staff at Manchester Airport.

“After initial inspection by security staff, GMP officers attended, and the firearm was seized. Subsequently, a man has been arrested for possession of a firearm and remains in custody for further questioning.”