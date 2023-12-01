Seaside resort group, Pontins has closed down two of its sites 'with immediate effect'

Pontins Camber Sands which has been closed 'with immediate effect'. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Pontins has closed down two of its sites, leaving would-be visitors 'shocked and concerned'. The Prestatyn resort in north Wales and the Camber Sands resort in East Sussex are set to be affected by the closure ahead of a Christmas break.

This seaside resort group, which was rated among the worst holiday parks in the UK, said on its website that both sites would shut “with immediate effect”. The company said: "We regret to inform you that our parks in Prestatyn and Camber Sands will be closing with immediate effect. Customers whose bookings will be affected by these closures will be contacted by our team and refunded. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The cause for the closure is unknown, or whether the other four sites across the country, which are now down from the original 30 destinations, would be affected. A report by the consumer group Which? had last year ranked Pontins the worst British holiday park chain to stay at in a survey of 19 competitors. Pontins, founded in 1946 by Fred Pontin, has been owned by Britannia Hotels since 2011.

Responding to the closure, MP for Vale of Clywd, Dr James Davies said: "The announcement of the closure of Pontins Prestatyn Sands is unexpected. I am requesting further information from the owners, Britannia Hotels. The site has had a bad reputation for some time and I hope this news brings the potential for welcome change to benefit the town."

Pontins Camber Sands. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The record label Tidy Trax, which had been planning to hold a “wet and wild weekender” at the Prestatyn site in Denbighshire, said it was “shocked and concerned”. However, they assured the participants that they would "explore viable options to find the best solutions" for everyone involved.

It said in a statement posted on its Facebook page: "t's a complex situation with numerous moving parts, including venue logistics and talent availability, making it a time-consuming process. As you can imagine, we are committed to delivering a resolution that lives up to the high standards you expect from us. However, we want to be transparent about the fact that finding a quick and easy fix is proving to be a challenge due to the intricacies of the situation.

"We will maintain continuous communication with Pontins throughout the weekend to assess all available options. Realistically, we anticipate that Monday will be the earliest timeframe before we can provide a final decision. We understand the anticipation and uncertainty surrounding this matter and appreciate your continued patience."