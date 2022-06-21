Train passengers are being hit by major disruption as nationwide strikes bring the country’s rail network to a halt.
Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators have walked out in what is being called the ‘biggest rail strike in modern history’.
The areas impacted by the rail strikes
Much of Britain will have no passenger trains for the entire day, including most of Scotland and Wales, the whole of Cornwall and Dorset, and places including Chester, Hull, Lincoln and Worcester.
Normally busy stations such as London Euston were almost deserted this morning, except for picket lines by union members, with the start of services delayed until 7.30am.
Only a fifth of services will run, half of lines will remain closed and the network will be shut down at 6.30pm.
Strikes are also planned for Thursday and Saturday after last-ditch talks failed to resolve the bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
London Underground services are also suspended on the vast majority of lines today as workers walk out in a separate dispute over pensions and job losses, taking the total number of staff on strike - including those from Network rail and the train companies - to more than 50,000.
Motorists warned over strikes
The strikes will cause travel misery for millions this week, with motorists warned to expect a surge in traffic as rail passengers switch to the roads.
The AA predicts the worst affected roads are likely to be main motorway arteries, as well as rural and suburban areas.
Pupils and parents are also being urged to make an alternative plan for getting to school for A-level and GCSE exams, while Glastonbury festival-goers will face disruption as about half of Great Western Railway’s trains due to serve Castle Cary in Somerset, carrying revellers to the festival between Wednesday and Friday, are cancelled.
Latest news on the biggest rail strike in 30 years
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 09:05
Queues at Clapham Junction
Queues are growing at bus stops outside Clapham Junction station in south-west London as the rail and Tube strikes hit commuters.
Traffic on the roads around the station has also started to build up, with congestion bringing cars to a standstill.
Only a steady flow of commuters who are travelling on reduced train services are coming in and out of the station.
Uber users facing surge in prices
Uber users in London are being hit with a surge in prices amid strikes on the railways and London Underground.
A three-mile journey from Paddington to King’s Cross was estimated to cost £27 at 8.45am.
What’s happening at train stations this morning?
London Euston
A usually busy London Euston Station was almost deserted on Tuesday morning, with just a tiny fraction of the usual crowds of commuters present.
Dover Priory
A usually busy Dover Priory Railway Station is deserted this morning as three days of rail strikes begin.
The High Speed railway line to London St Pancras is only running from Ashford International today, meaning many commuters to London will either work from home or drive to Ashford from surrounding towns to get to the capital.
Maidenhead
Dozens of people braved the first train to London out of Maidenhead station in Berkshire, a popular town for commuting, at 7.40am on Tuesday.
But other platforms on the usually busy station were deserted, with only one train running every half hour to the capital on the Elizabeth Line route.
Birmingham New Street
At Birmingham New Street, the station has been quieter than a usual Tuesday morning rush, with travellers appearing to have either decided to work from home or found alternative ways to get to their desks.
Several Labour MPs join RMT pickets to show support for rail workers
Several Labour MPs have joined RMT pickets to show their support for rail workers taking strike action on Tuesday morning.
Tahir Ali, the MP for Birmingham Hall Green, said he would be joining pickets later on Tuesday and posted: “Solidarity to all those who are out taking action to protect jobs, ensure safety, and win better pay and conditions.”
Beth Winter and Ian Lavery tweeted:
‘Less than a fifth of trains running today'
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it appears that there will be less than a fifth of trains running on Tuesday.
He told BBC Breakfast: “There are relatively few trains running, I think it’s going to end up less than 20% of trains.”
Transport Secretary: ‘for future strikes... we are going to ensure that the law is firmly on passengers side'
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said ministers would change the law so firms could bring in agency workers to minimise disruption from strikes.
Grant Shapps speaking to Sky News
“What we will do in the future is we’ll make sure we’ve put in some additional protections in place for the travelling public, for example through minimal service levels.
“That would mean on a day like today a certain level of service would still have to be run and through changes to allow for transferable workers, that’s a much quicker change we could take.
“For future strikes, both in this current but also for other strikes, we are going to ensure that the law is firmly on the passengers side. One of the ways is through transferable skills, or agency workers, as you call it.
“And there are a number of other technical changes we can make to union laws to make sure the public is always protected.”