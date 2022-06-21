Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out over three days this week

Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators have walked out in what is being called the ‘biggest rail strike in modern history’.

The areas impacted by the rail strikes

Much of Britain will have no passenger trains for the entire day, including most of Scotland and Wales, the whole of Cornwall and Dorset, and places including Chester, Hull, Lincoln and Worcester.

Normally busy stations such as London Euston were almost deserted this morning, except for picket lines by union members, with the start of services delayed until 7.30am.

Only a fifth of services will run, half of lines will remain closed and the network will be shut down at 6.30pm.

Strikes are also planned for Thursday and Saturday after last-ditch talks failed to resolve the bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

London Underground services are also suspended on the vast majority of lines today as workers walk out in a separate dispute over pensions and job losses, taking the total number of staff on strike - including those from Network rail and the train companies - to more than 50,000.

Motorists warned over strikes

The strikes will cause travel misery for millions this week, with motorists warned to expect a surge in traffic as rail passengers switch to the roads.

The AA predicts the worst affected roads are likely to be main motorway arteries, as well as rural and suburban areas.

Motorists have been warned to expect a surge in traffic as rail passengers switch to the roads (NationalWorld / Mark Hall)

Pupils and parents are also being urged to make an alternative plan for getting to school for A-level and GCSE exams, while Glastonbury festival-goers will face disruption as about half of Great Western Railway’s trains due to serve Castle Cary in Somerset, carrying revellers to the festival between Wednesday and Friday, are cancelled.

