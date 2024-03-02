Research by Tui Blue reveals nearly half of us don’t go on holiday just to relax and unwind ... although that is still the most common aim of travellers. One in five people identified as ‘historians’ wanting to see as many ancient sites as possible and learn about new cultures. Another 16% label themselves as optimists, confident everything will go to plan as they step away from their routine. While some embrace spontaneity - 12 per cent are happy to go with the flow - more people prefer structure and create itineraries for their holidays. Trying new foods is the most popular way for holidaymakers to challenge themelves, whilst 38% choose to start reading a new novel. 27% want to push themselves outside of their comfort zone and a third decide to go to the gym to get in the best shape before they head overseas. To test the benefits of a ‘fly and flourish’ holiday, Tui Blue ambassador and TV presenter Davina McCall embraced island life in The Maldives creating personal itineraries for some fellow guests. She sent one couple snorkelling to discover the spectacular marine life of the Indian Ocean, joined a pair of sisters to learn how to prepare Maldivian delicacies in a cooking class and teamed up with an adult family for an exercise session over the Indian Ocean. She said: "Holidays are so special because we get to unwind, relax, sometimes learn something new like a new dish and sometimes try a new type of exercise or just remember to take time out for yourself and really unwind. Sadly, somehow within five minutes of getting home we’ve forgotten all those feelings and on the second day I’m home I’m usually saying I could go on another holiday again! So I got to thinking how can I bring my holiday into my daily life? I tried to re-create the meal I learnt to make in my cooking class, and for me I think the most important thing that I try to remember is at least once a day, create a moment of peace for me. Because it feels like such a luxury, when I’m away because I don’t do it enough at home. But the best thing to do, I think, is to just get booking the next holiday so you’ve got something to look forward to.” Davina stayed at the 5star Tui Blue Olhuveli Romance Resort, South Male Atoll in The Maldives in November 2023. TUI offers seven night holidays from £2606 per person on an all inclusive basis, based on two people sharing a beachfront villa with private pool and terrace, departing London Heathrow on March 21st. Transfers and 25kg luggage per person included. Tui Blue's ‘fly and flourish’ itineraries including aqua fit classes, paddleboarding and kayaking at The TUI BLUE Grand Azur in Turkey and The TUI BLUE Atlantic Aeneas Dreams in Cyprus. TUI offers seven night stays at the 4.5star TUI BLUE Grand Azur in Marmaris from £727 per person on an all inclusive basis, based on two people sharing a double room with balcony, departing Manchester Airport on May 8th. Transfers and 25kg luggage per person included.