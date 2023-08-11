RMT have confirmed a new round of strike dates for August and September - here’s everything you need to know

RMT have announced fresh strike dates for August and September, set to impact music fans attending Reading Festival later this month. The rail union was locked in negotiations with Rail Delivery Group (RDG), but has said talks are ‘lacking progress’.

Announcing the strike, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The mood among our members remains solid and determined in our national dispute over pay job security and working conditions.

“We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

“The reason for this is the government has not allowed them a fresh mandate on which discussions could be held.

“Our members and our union will continue fighting until we can reach a negotiated and just settlement.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest round of RMT strikes.

When are RMT striking in August and September?

The walkout - not set to impact operators in Wales or Scotland - will take place on Saturday, 26 August and Saturday, 2 September. The fresh round of industrial action includes all leading intercity and commuter services in England.

What is impacted by RMT strike?

Leasure travellers will be impacted the most amid the fresh round of strike action. The first date falls on the Saturday of Reading Festival. The festival is yet to respond with advice for festival-goers.

Fans travelling to Premier League football matches may also be impacted by the strikes with teams such as Manchester United, Aresnal, Everton and more in action.