A lesser-known airline that many may not have heard of is launching two new routes from UK airports. Royal Jordanian Airlines is starting new routes from both Manchester and Stansted Airport next month.

The airline will connect the UK to Amman in Jordan with four flights a week operating from London Stansted Airport. The flights will begin from 3 March. Jordan is often used as a stopping-off point before visiting the sights of Petra or Wadi Rum.

From 6 March three flights a week will operate from Manchester Airport. The Jordanian airline currently operates flights from London Heathrow to Amman but will now add flights from Manchester and Stansted airports.

Chief commercial officer Karim Makhlouf said: “Our new routes to Manchester and London Stansted will make it easier than ever for tourists from UK to discover Jordan’s incredible wonders.”

The Unesco site of Petra is also one of the Wonders of the World, dating back to 300BC and nicknamed the Rose City due to its pink sandstone cliffs. Holidaymakers can also visit Wadi Rum, known as the Valley of the Moon, which is a huge stretch of red sand desert that has been used as a film location for movies including Star Wars, John Wick and Lawrence of Arabia.

Mr Makhlouf added: “Promoting and driving tourism to the Kingdom is a key focus of our new corporate strategy – as is our emphasis on further developing Amman as the primary gateway to the Levant by offering improved connectivity to our broader network." The airline said that further plans include increasing their fleet from 24 aircraft to 40 aircraft in the next five years.

