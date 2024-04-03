Ryanair customers have been reminded of strict luggage rules before they board their flight

Holidaymakers from Britain who are planning a spring or summer getaway have been warned of strict luggage rules which may prevent them boarding their flight. Ryanair, which has a rigorous luggage policy in place, recently issued a warning to travellers regarding bag check-in, since one mistake might prevent them from taking their trip.

Customers of the low-cost airline, which offers affordable dream locations, have the option of taking a small personal bag on the aircraft. They can, however, spend a little bit extra to check in large bags if they plan to bring more than they need.

A maximum of 20kgs may be included in these bags, depending on the type of luggage that is booked in advance. Similar to other luggage kinds, there are specifications regarding dimensions. A 20 kg bag, for instance, shouldn't be bigger than 80 x 120 x 120 cm.

However, according to Ryanair's luggage rules, there will be a charge of £11 for each additional kg of luggage brought to the boarding gate. Customers run the risk of not being allowed to board their aircraft if they fail to adhere to the airline's policy.

The rule states: “If you have purchased a check-in bag, you must check this in at the bag drop desk at the airport.” They added: “If you bring your check-in bags to the boarding gate, you will have to pay a fee per bag, to place them in the aircraft hold. If you do not pay the gate bag fee you will not be able to board your flight."

Ryanair may also impose an additional fee if a passenger forgets to check in online. Checking in at the airport costs a whopping £55. Furthermore, if someone needs to change their flight details online, it costs £45 per person in each way.