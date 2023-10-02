Peak fares will no longer be charged in an effort to get more people to take trains rather than drive

Peak ScotRail fares are being scrapped as of Monday (2 October) in an effort to encourage more people to take trains rather than drive.

From 2 October until the end of March 2024, customers will be able to travel all day on off-peak fares, thanks to a project funded by the Scottish Government.

Scotland’s nationalised rail operator ScotRail said the project, said to be the first of its kind in the UK rail industry, will support the Scottish Government’s ambition to achieve net zero, providing more people with the opportunity to use trains as their primary form of transport.

Which fares are changing?

ScotRail said the trial will result in significant cost savings for the entire nation, with the fare from Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk High falling from £28.90 to £14.90. The price of a ticket from Perth to Dundee will fall from £14.40 to £9.90 and the fare from Glasgow to Stirling will drop from £16.10 to £9.60.

There are some routes where no off-peak fare exists because the same price is available at any time of the day, and as such, customers will not see any change in those areas.

For up to date information on the fares for routes specific to you, check timetables and prices at scotrail.co.uk/tickets.

How will the fare changes affect services?

ScotRail expects that some trains will be busier as a result of the cheaper fares, and will be monitoring services daily.

Alex Hynes, Scotland’s Railway managing director, said: “Everyone at ScotRail is working hard to make sure that this six-month trial will be a success, and we will be monitoring our services and stations daily to see where we have any significant increases in customer journeys.

“Some services may be busier than normal, so customers are advised to plan their journey using the ScotRail website, app, or social media channels," he added.

There will be additional carriages on services between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High, with every service operating with seven or eight carriages. Extra carriages will also be added to services through Glasgow Queen Street Low Level and Glasgow Central Low Level (linking Lanarkshire to Dunbartonshire).

Why is Scotrail scrapping peak travel fares?

Peak Scotrail fares are being suspended for six months in an effort to get more people to take trains rather than drive. The rail company has said the project will support the Scottish Government's goal of achieving net zero by giving more people the chance to use trains as their primary mode of transportation.

Scotland’s Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said: “Our Programme for Government makes clear our commitment to encourage a shift towards sustainable transport. We know that there is much to be done in encouraging people back to rail if we are to achieve our net zero targets.

“This peak fare removal trial is aimed at achieving this by making ticketing simpler with off-peak fares valid all day. During the trial period, rail travel will be more affordable and accessible while helping to identify longer-term steps to reduce car use.

“This is an exciting and unique opportunity to encourage more people to choose a safe, reliable, and greener form of public transport.”

