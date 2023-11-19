Ryanair axes flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow Airport to destinations in Italy, Spain and France
A low-cost airline has cut several routes from Edinburgh and Glasgow to popular holiday destinations in Europe. From next year, Ryanair is axing flights from Edinburgh Airport to Turin in Italy, Santiago de Compostela in Spain, and Carcassone, Nîmes and Poitiers in France. The carrier is also cutting its route from Glasgow Prestwick to Marseille in France.
Speaking to the Herald, a spokesperson for Ryanair said the move comes after a review of seasonal routes.
“Ryanair, Europe’s no 1 airline operates more than 3,000 daily flights from 92 bases, connecting 230 airports in 36 countries," they said. “To ensure that Ryanair continues to offer passengers low fares on an exciting and diverse range of routes we undertake seasonal route reviews to make way for the development of potentially stronger and more popular routes across our network.
“These six routes will not be carried forward to the Summer 2024 season. However, Ryanair’s Scottish customers can still enjoy low fares to the widest choice of exciting destinations when booking their summer 2024 getaways.”
A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: “It’s of course disappointing to see some destinations depart but with more than 140 others to choose from at Edinburgh Airport, passengers have a range of destinations to get away on that special trip.”