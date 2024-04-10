Skip Gen travel trend: Top destinations for grandparents travelling with grandchildren as TikTok videos reach over 100,000 views
The top destinations in the world for grandparents and grandchildren travelling together in 2024 have been revealed. The Moorings, a leader in yacht charter sailing holidays, has created a ‘skip-generation’ index which analyses a combination of online search data, Tripadvisor reviews, information from official tourism boards, and geological data.
The Moorings has ranked destinations based on popularity, accessibility, safety, activities and beaches. It comes as Skip Gen travel has been named as one of the top travel trends of 2024, and recent online searches show a huge rise in popularity, with 'best trips for grandparents and grandchildren' increasing by 100% compared to this time last year.
More people than ever are taking to the social media platform TikTok to share videos of their own holidays with their grandparents. The hashtag #VacationWithGrandparents has gained 133.3k combined views, while #FunWithGrandparents has amassed 145.1k combined views.
Taking the top spot is Dubrovnik in Croatia as it’s easily walkable, has a diverse range of activities suitable for all ages, and has been hailed as “one of the safest countries you can visit”. Cornwall and the Isle of Wight are the only two places in the UK to have made the list, sitting in 6th and 12th spots respectively.
Each destination was given a score out of 17 - the higher the score, the more ideal the destination is for skip-gen holidays. The best destination for skip-gen holidays, Dubrovnik, has also been awarded the ‘Best of the Best’ Award at Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024. Other destinations making the list include Sicily in Italy, the most popular on social media out of all the destinations, with travellers finding it “impossible to exaggerate all the beautiful sights and landmarks”, and Crete in Greece which is home to a total of 139 Blue Flag beaches, the highest number out of all the destinations.
Top skip-gen travel destinations
- Dubrovnik, Croatia
- Sicily, Italy
- Crete, Greece
- Mallorca, Spain
- Clearwater, Florida USA
- Cornwall, UK
- Antigua, Caribbean
- Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
- Papeete, Tahiti
- Sifnos, Greece
- Carvoiero, Portugal
- Isle of Wight, UK
- Punaauia, Tahiti
- Tortola, British Virgin Islands
- Grand Baei, Mauritius
Josie Tucci, VP Sales & Marketing at The Moorings said: “With the recent rise in interest for skip-gen holidays, we are delighted to reveal the best destinations in the world for grandparents and grandchildren to visit in 2024. Each destination on this list is unique in its offering, from beautiful sandy coves to historic attractions, but what they have in common is their popularity, ease of access, safety, abundance of activities and brilliant beaches that are perfect for both younger children and seniors.”
