Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The top destinations in the world for grandparents and grandchildren travelling together in 2024 have been revealed. The Moorings, a leader in yacht charter sailing holidays, has created a ‘skip-generation’ index which analyses a combination of online search data, Tripadvisor reviews, information from official tourism boards, and geological data.

The Moorings has ranked destinations based on popularity, accessibility, safety, activities and beaches. It comes as Skip Gen travel has been named as one of the top travel trends of 2024, and recent online searches show a huge rise in popularity, with 'best trips for grandparents and grandchildren' increasing by 100% compared to this time last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More people than ever are taking to the social media platform TikTok to share videos of their own holidays with their grandparents. The hashtag #VacationWithGrandparents has gained 133.3k combined views, while #FunWithGrandparents has amassed 145.1k combined views.

The top destinations for ‘skip gen’ travel have been unveiled as TikTok videos on the new trend reach over 100,000 views. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Taking the top spot is Dubrovnik in Croatia as it’s easily walkable, has a diverse range of activities suitable for all ages, and has been hailed as “one of the safest countries you can visit”. Cornwall and the Isle of Wight are the only two places in the UK to have made the list, sitting in 6th and 12th spots respectively.

Each destination was given a score out of 17 - the higher the score, the more ideal the destination is for skip-gen holidays. The best destination for skip-gen holidays, Dubrovnik, has also been awarded the ‘Best of the Best’ Award at Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024. Other destinations making the list include Sicily in Italy, the most popular on social media out of all the destinations, with travellers finding it “impossible to exaggerate all the beautiful sights and landmarks”, and Crete in Greece which is home to a total of 139 Blue Flag beaches, the highest number out of all the destinations.

Top skip-gen travel destinations

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Sicily, Italy

Crete, Greece

Mallorca, Spain

Clearwater, Florida USA

Cornwall, UK

Antigua, Caribbean

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Papeete, Tahiti

Sifnos, Greece

Carvoiero, Portugal

Isle of Wight, UK

Punaauia, Tahiti

Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Grand Baei, Mauritius