Covid entry restrictions are still in place for UK tourists heading to Spain for holidays

Spanish holidays are back on the cards for sun-starved Brits this summer, although Covid travel rules are still in place.

The Spanish Tourist Office has caused confusion over restrictions in recent weeks after announcing the unvaccinated UK tourists could enter with a negative Covid test, only to U-turn on the decision hours later.

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority issued an apology and said the changes were a misinterpretation of a government bulletin.

Covid entry restrictions are still in place for UK tourists heading to Spain (Photo: Getty Images)

If you are planning a trip to Spain, the Canary Islands or the Balearic Islands this year, these are the latest rules and entry requirements you need to know.

What are the entry requirements for Spain?

UK travellers who can either show proof of being fully vaccinated, or recovery from Covid in the last six months, or who are aged under 12 years old, do not need to complete Spain’s Travel Health Control form. Everyone else must complete the form no more than 48 hours before travel to Spain.

Under the Spanish government’s current measures, you can only enter Spain from the UK for tourism purposes if you can show proof of meeting the vaccination requirements, or you have a medical certificate certifying that you have recovered from Covid in the last six months before travel.

This means that those who are unvaccinated will not be able to enter for holidays unless they can show proof of recovery.

At least 14 days must have passed since being fully vaccinated before arrival in Spain and the final dose must have been administered within 270 days prior to travel.

If it has been more than 270 days since your final dose of the primary vaccination course you will need to have received a booster jab. There is no requirement for 14 days to have passed between receiving your booster jab and entering Spain, this can be administered at any time.

You can use the UK’s NHS Covid Pass or a recovery certificate issued by a relevant health authority or medical service to certify your Covid status.

Children aged 12 to 17 inclusive travelling for tourism can enter Spain by showing proof of a negative PCR test or a Covid recovery certificate. Those under the age of 12 years old do not need to:

show proof of being fully vaccinated on entry to Spain

take diagnostic tests prior to arrival

show proof of recovery from Covid in the last six months

What are the entry requirements for the Canary Islands?

Entry rules for the Canary Islands are similar to those of Spain in that travellers need to be fully vaccinated or have proof of recovery to visit.

Unvaccinated 12 to 17-year-olds can visit provided they have proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours before travel.

Travellers may also be required to show proof of a negative Covid test for accommodation. You can check this with your tour operator or travel agent.

All travellers must fill out a pre-travel form online before visiting the Canaries.

If you are travelling to the islands from Spain, the Foreign Office states: "To travel to the Canary or Balearic islands from mainland Spain, you may need to show a negative Covid Test depending on the region you are travelling from.

“Check with your travel operator and the local authorities in your final destination for guidance on domestic entry requirements."

What are the entry requirements for the Balearic Islands?

Travellers must be fully vaccinated against Covid to enter the Balearics for holidays.

Proof or recent recovery from Covid, or a negative test, will not be accepted for travellers arriving from the UK, according to the Balearics Tourism Board website .

Anyone entering the Balearics is required to fill out a pre-travel health check form online, regardless of vaccination status.