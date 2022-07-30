Passengers have been told to "only travel by rail if absolutely necessary"

The UK faces widespread travel disruption as summer train strikes see services grind to a halt.

Industrial action is taking place today (30 July) after union leaders rejected Network Rail’s pay rise offer.

The last strike in June was the largest the UK had in 30 years.

Here is all you need to know:

When are rail strikes happening?

There is a rail strike today (30 July).

Three more rail strikes are scheduled for 13, 18 and 20 August.

A total of 14 train companies are expected to be affected by the strikes.

Which companies are affected by strikes today?

On 30 July, the train companies striking are:

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

Heathrow Express

Hull Trains

LNER

London Northwestern Railway

London Overground

​​​​​​​Southeastern

Stansted Express

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​West Midlands Railway

How are services going to be affected?

Network Rail has set up a list of the train companies affected and the routes and timings they will take.

Great Western Railway

Great Western Railway (GWR) will operate between 07:00 and 18:30, with the last trains leaving much earlier.

Most parts of the UK will have no GWR services, with only the routes below operating:

Bristol Temple Meads - London Paddington

Reading - Oxford

Reading - Basingstoke

Services for these routes will start later and finish earlier, and it is expected that the disruption to GWR will continue into Sunday 31 July.

There will be a reduced timetable in place with:

No services will operate between Oxford - Worcester - Hereford

Hourly service between London Paddington - Bristol Temple Meads

Extremely limited service between London Paddington - Cardiff Central / Swansea

Extremely limited service between London Paddington-Taunton / Exeter St Davids / Plymouth / Penzance

Greater Anglia and Stansted Express

On Saturday 30 July, only the following routes will have trains, which will only operate for part of the day:

Norwich - London Liverpool Street (Intercity train)

Colchester - London Liverpool Street

Southend Victoria - London Liverpool Street

Stansted Airport - London Liverpool Street (Stansted Express)

Action will disrupt services on Sunday 31 July, which will start later and some morning trains will be cancelled.

Heathrow Express

No Heathrow Express services will operate today.

Hull Trains

Hull trains are running one service today:

The 08:24 Hull to London Kings Cross

The 11:48 London Kings Cross to Hull

All other services on Saturday have been cancelled.

LNER

LNER states they will be running an extremely limited service and recommends only travelling if necessary.

They said: "If your journey has been affected LNER recommends travelling on any day up to Tuesday 2 August instead, as close to your original times as possible with your original tickets. LNER recommend making a new seat reservation.

"If your train is running but you no longer wish to travel today, your ticket will also be valid on alternative LNER services on any day up to Tuesday 2 August."

For Sunday 31 July, LNER have said there may be a significant number of changes to the timetable and to check train times before travelling.

London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway

No services will operate for London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway apart from a shuttle between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International.

London Overground

On Saturday 30 July, London Overground trains will only run from:

Romford and Upminster

Barking and Barking Riverside

No other services will run.

However, service will resume by 09:00 on Sunday 31 July.

Southeastern

There will be no Southeastern services running on the rail network on Saturday.

For Sunday, normal services will resume, except where planned engineering works are occurring, which is between Victoria and Beckenham Junction/Shortlands.