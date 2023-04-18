Travel photography: great holiday pictures, and why they work - in practice

We take a look at some stunning holiday snaps and why they work on a technical level, to try and help you improve your own photography

In our guide to how to take better photographs on holiday, professional videographer Craig Sinclair took us through the basic principles of pleasing pictures.

We looked at how a nine grid - or the rule of thirds - can help you choose where to position your subject. How the right light can accentuate the beauty of your images, and the best time of day to find that light. How angles change the way you look, and, finally, the glories of street photography.

Here, we look at the photographs of Alexander Mornet and apply those basic principles to see why his travel photos 'pop'.

Alexandre is a keen photographer, but not a professional, which serves to illustrate how, with a little practise and the right guidelines, anyone can capture arresting images.

1 . Horse riding in front of Pyramids, Egypt, In this picture of horse-riding in front of the Pyramids at Giza, you can see the photographer Alexandre has used the left horizontal grid-line to position the subject - the man on the horse. It ‘pops’ in contrast to the landscape behind.

2 . Cheops pyramid, Giza, Egypt The low angle of this shot of Cheops pyramid in Giza accentuates the grandeur of the ancient building. The people in frame all appear beneath the lower horizontal grid line, to better contrast their smallness.

3 . Cyprus Here, the placement of the horizon - high atop nine-grid line - helps emphasise the expanse of the sea. The people and their bikes are pleasingly balanced on opposite sides of the frame, to lend the image symmetry.

4 . Men in Egypt Symmetry again assists this street photograph. By placing the two men on opposite sides of the nine-grid, it stops the scene from feeling cluttered

Next Page Page 1 of 2