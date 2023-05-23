With summer holidays looming, TripAdvisor has announced it's annual 'Best of the Best' hotel lists to help holiday makers find great accommodation

TripAdvisor announces annual 'Best of the Best Hotels in the world 2023': where you can stay in the UK

TripAdvisor, self-proclaimed as the “world’s largest travel guidance platform”, announced the 2023 ‘Best of the Best Hotels’, an aggregate ranking of community reviews of the most-highly rated hotels across the world, in anticipation of a busy summer travel season. As the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer forecasts travel will reach pre-pandemic levels for the 2023 season, TripAdvisor’s list offers users the chance to quickly spy the crème de la crème of national and international places to stay.

The 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are awarded, per the site itself, to “hotels with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period. Each winner has passed our rigorous trust and safety standards. Fewer than 1% of TripAdvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in hospitality.”

The 2023 awards cover 10 subcategories of accommodations, from the Hottest New Hotels, the best overall, Small Hotels, to All Inclusive and Luxury, allowing users to search the list via their own search criteria. And while the coveted top spot of best hotel in the world went to Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, for those of us looking to enjoy a holiday closer to home, the list includes 25 UK accommodations. Here's where you can book if you're after a UK based mini break (and, in some cases, have some deep pockets).

1. Shangri-La The Shard, London

Shangri-La The Shard, London

Located at the distinctive Shard building in central London, the best hotel in the UK - per trip advisor - is an epically luxurious spot. The capital's highest hotel, TripAdvisor fete the hotel for being the "only five-star luxury hotel in London Bridge, contrasting sleek modern style with the area’s rich historic character."

Reviewers were wild about the hotel's location, which offered panoramic views of some of the city's most iconic buildings. One noted "The Views from the room and especially from the tub is A M A Z I N G. I loved the heights and the views. St. Pauls Cathedral, the London Eye in perfect view. And once it got dark, the London lights pulled you into their charms."

2. The Resident, Covent Garden, London

3. Hotel 41, Buckingham Palace Road, London

4. The Montcalm Royal, London House, London

5. The Milestone Hotel and Residences, Kensington, London

6. Dakota, Greater Manchester, Manchester

Dakota Manchester

Finally, we break out of London, at the comparably affordable Dakota, Manchester, where you can nab a room for £125 at time of publishing. TripAdvisor praises this hotel for it's location "Located on Ducie Street, in Manchester city centre, just a five-minute walk from Piccadilly Station, this boutique hotel is the ideal location."

Reviewers adored the personalised service, with one guest noting "We absolutely love staying here. It’s our favourite hotel by far! Being greeted from Pinot always makes our stay even better, he looked after us from the second we pulled up to the hotel. The rooms are amazing, food's amazing and the French martinis are even better!"

7. Aviator Hampshire

Aviator Hampshire

You can stay at the Aviator Hampshire for the mid-luxury price of £224 a night. TripAdvisor praise it for being "one of the most striking design hotels in recent times. Innately stylish, Aviator binds the timeless glamour of aviation with seductive interiors and ultimate comfort."

According to reviews, guests agree, one reviewer noting "I can honestly say this was the most stylish hotel we have ever stayed in. The rooms are appointed to a really high standard. The view of the airfield was amazing and the room was really quiet. The bed was incredibly comfortable and the pillows were perfect. Breakfast offered a large range of hot and cold options and all of a high quality."

8. Claridges, London

9. The Chesterfield Mayfair, London

10. Tynedale Hotel Llandudno, United Kingdom

Tynedale Hotel Llandudno, United Kingdom

A Welsh entry in the top ten stops England entirely dominating this 'UK'-wide list - though in fairness, the full 25 hotels listed in the Best of the Best UK hotels do include some Scottish and Northern Irish entries.

