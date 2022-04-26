The new service will allow passengers to travel with their pets, with fares starting from £2

Uber is launching a new travel service that allows passengers to book journeys with their pets.

Previously, it was at the discretion of individual drivers as to whether they would allow a passenger to travel with an animal.

ber Pet Journeys will be available in the UK from Tuesday 26 April (Photo: PA)

Customers will now be matched with drivers who are eligible and willing to transport them and their pet when booking.

Passengers who are travelling with a service animal can continue to use the regular Uber options.

When will the service launch?

The minicab app firm confirmed that Uber Pet Journeys will be available in the UK from Tuesday 26 April.

Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK, said: “We’re really happy to be launching Uber Pet in the UK, bringing even more convenient travel options to our riders.

“With Covid-19 restrictions lifted, it’s the perfect time for new pets to get out and about again with you, no matter what your plans.”

How much will it cost?

Fares for the pet service differ depending on where you live in the UK, with those in the capital paying a higher price.

Travellers using Uber Pet journeys in London will pay a surcharge of £3.20, while fares outside the capital will have a surcharge of £2.

The company has said it will donate £1 from every Uber Pet fare to the charity All Dogs Matter.

The launch comes after Uber Eats announced it is launching a range of restaurant takeovers this week to provide free meals to delivery drivers and couriers who are fasting during Ramadan.

The pop-up restaurants will offer Uber Eats’ couriers and drivers the opportunity to dine in, as well as a complimentary takeaway service for other delivery drivers observing Ramadan, regardless of which food delivery service they work for.

Running from 25 to 27 April, the “Sundown Spots” will be opening in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Uber Eats is also offering 50% off all first-time grocery orders placed throughout Ramadan, with the code SUNDOWN50, for those who are hosting Iftar dinners at home.