Small towns and villages are the charming focus of the latest reader survey from consumer magazine Which?

The UK's most pleasant and attractive small towns and villages have been revealed by Which?, who polled over 9,000 readers to discover the best inland places to visit.

The publication's surveys on the best (and worst) cities and seaside destinations regularly throw up debates on the UK's best spots, but often overlook smaller, more charming settlements.

That's where the latest poll from the consumer magazine comes in, aiming to shine a light on rural locations and quirky, under-the-radar places.

Rating the locations they'd visited on six metrics - food & drink, tourist attractions, scenery, attractiveness, shopping, and peace & quiet - readers helped to shape a definitive list of must-see UK destinations that are relatively off the beaten track.

Wells in Somerset came out on top, with the smallest city in England commanding a 'Destination Score' (combining overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend) of 83%. But which other towns and villages made the cut? Here's the Top 5, with a few further notable mentions below:

Wells, Somerset (83%)

Located in Somerset, Wells is known for being the smallest city in England by both population and size, a status it is granted by its cathedral, an architectural masterpiece of Gothic design featuring intricate carvings, a magnificent west front and the famous Scissor Arches.

With regular markets taking place for local produce, crafts, antiques, and more, and well-preserved mediaeval and Tudor buildings - not to mention the surrounding countryside providing excellent opportunities for walking and hiking - Wells is a great destination for history enthusiasts, architecture lovers and anyone seeking a peaceful and culturally rich experience.

Avebury, Wiltshire (82%)

(Photo: Getty Images)

This picturesque Wiltshire village is renowned for its ancient stone circle, which is one of the largest and best-preserved neolithic henge monuments in the world, dating back over 4,000 years.

Avebury's history and the mystery surrounding the purpose of the stone circle have intrigued scholars and tourists alike for centuries, no doubt mulling it over in the village's selection of charming pubs and cafes where you can enjoy a traditional British meal or afternoon tea.

Corfe Castle, Dorset (80%)

(Photo: Getty Images)

An historic village and castle located in the Purbeck Hills of Dorset, the primary attraction of Corfe Castle is the castle itself, the ruins of which date back to the 11th century and played a significant role in English history.

The village itself is a charming place to wander around, with several tearooms, shops and traditional English pubs where you can enjoy local cuisine and beverages, and just a short drive away you'll find the Swanage Railway, a heritage steam line that offers a nostalgic journey through the countryside.

Port Sunlight, Merseyside (80%)

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Built by Lord Leverhulme in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as a model industrial village for the workers of Lever Brothers, then a prominent soap and consumer goods company. The village was designed to provide high-quality housing, amenities and a strong sense of community for its residents.

Port Sunlight has been designated a Conservation Area due to its architectural and historical significance, meaning the village has retained its unique character and charm over the years, and guided tours are available for visitors who want to learn more about the village's history and architecture.

Grasmere, Lake District (79%)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Known for its association with the famous English poet William Wordsworth - who lived in the village at Dove Cottage - Grasmere is surrounded by rolling hills, lush green meadows and the serene Grasmere Lake, an excellent starting point for exploring the stunning Lake District.

Grasmere is a hub for hikers and walkers, but the step-averse are well catered for by Grasmere's artisan shops, galleries and craft stores where you can find unique gifts and locally produced goods, including handmade chocolates, pottery and textiles.

The village also has a selection of cafes and tearooms where you can enjoy traditional English cream teas or hearty local dishes in a cosy atmosphere with stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

The best of the rest

Llangollen in Denbighshire came out as the highest-rated town or village in Wales with a score of 79%, situated in the picturesque Dee Valley, surrounded by hills and known for its natural beauty, historic sites and cultural attractions.

The town also has a selection of charming pubs, restaurants and cafes where you can savour traditional Welsh cuisine and enjoy a relaxing meal, and offers a variety of shops and boutiques where you can find Welsh crafts, pottery and souvenirs.

In Scotland, Melrose in the Scottish borders proved to be the most desirable place with a Destination Score of 78%, known for its historical and cultural significance as well as its scenic beauty.

And this writer would be remiss for not making mention of his native Norfolk's one and only inclusion on the list in the form of Burnham Market (61%), often referred to as the "Chelsea of Norfolk" due to its popularity among affluent visitors and residents from London and the South of England...