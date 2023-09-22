Wrap up, grab a mug of mulled wine and enjoy everything the festive season has to offer with the best Christmas markets in the UK

You may feel as if you have hardly waved goodbye to summer - but many Brits are already in a frenzy over with Christmas markets to head to this year.

In fact, even though it is only September, hundreds of thousands of us have made our plans for Christmas shopping with a little help from the internet. Google search data sheds a light on which markets to explore. So, as the magic of the most wonderful time of the year awaits, where will your festivities take you this year?

According to the latest Google Search data in 2023, these are the top Christmas markets in the UK:

1. Bath Christmas Market - 140,000 UK Searches

Located in the picturesque city of Bath, this market features over 150 chalets, each housing high-quality handmade crafts, food items, and Christmas decorations. The vision of twinkling lights against the backdrop of Bath Abbey is not to be missed.

2. Manchester Christmas Market - 137,000 UK Searches

As one of the largest and most popular Christmas markets in the UK, Manchester's event offers a diverse range of stalls distributed across ten different sites in the city, encompassing world foods, handcrafted gifts, and festive drinks.

3. Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market 136,000 UK Searches

Offering a German twist on festivities, this market is recognised for its German food stalls. The bratwursts, pretzels and schnitzels are authentic crowd-pleasers.

4. Edinburgh Christmas Market - 136,000 UK Searches

Edinburgh's market stands out for its stunning location, under the shadow of the historic Edinburgh Castle. The fantastic mix of unique gifts, festive food and drinks, and a jovial atmosphere make it a must-visit.

5. Lincoln Christmas Market - 129,000 UK Searches

Emulating the traditional German Christmas Market, Lincoln’s market was famous for its medieval square, illuminated by light decorations providing a unique atmosphere and delving into the historical essence of the city. Sadly, the council declared at the start of 2023 that this year's celebrations won't be going ahead but they are working on alternative plans.

6. Leeds Christkindelmarkt - 128,000 UK Searches

Another German-styled Christmas market, the Leeds Christkindelmarkt is renowned for providing a colourful programme of entertainment along with an extensive range of seasonal treats.

7. Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market - 112,000 UK Searches

Held in the grounds of Winchester Cathedral, this market offers a festive experience framed by history and tradition. The market is known for its excellent standard of beautiful British craft stalls.

8. York Christmas Market - 95,000 UK Searches

York's famous St Nicholas Fair has a mix of artisan gift stalls and festive foods, interspersed with traditional carol singing, all set within the medieval city walls.

9. Cardiff Christmas Market - 95, 000 UK Searches

Established for over 20 years, Cardiff's Christmas market brings together talented artists, craftspeople and food and drink producers from across Wales, adding a unique charm to the festive season.

