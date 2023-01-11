The Federal Aviation Administration said it is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System, after a computer glitch caused flights across the US to be grounded.

US media is reporting that all flights have been grounded due to a computer glitch. Credit: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Flights across the USA have been grounded or cancelled due to a glitch with the Federal Aviation Administration’s computer system, US media has reported.

Passengers have said that this is impacting flights from Europe to the US. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, more than 21,000 flights are due to depart airports in the US today with almost three million American travellers potentially affected.

Advertisement

In a statement to NBC, the FAA said: “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

Travellers across the globe have tweeted to say their flights have been delayed. Sal Paradise wrote: “In Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Airline just informed us that the FAA computers are down in the US and no flights are flying to America.”

Advertisement

Will my flight be cancelled or delayed?

Advertisement