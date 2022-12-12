Major flight hubs hit by delays and cancellations after runways closed by wintry weather

Passengers flying out of London’s major airports have been urged to check with their airline before heading to the airport as snow and fog cause major delays and cancellations on routes out of the UK.

At least 100 flights from Gatwick, Stansted, Heathrow, Luton and London City have been cancelled on Monday 12 December and many more delayed as the cold weather affects runways and planes. Routes to destinations across Europe, including Spain, Italy and Poland and the United States have been affected, as well as many inbound flights. Airport operators have also urged passengers to check the travel conditions to the airports before setting off.

Gatwick and Stansted were forced to close their runways on Sunday night due to snow. Although they both reopened early on Monday morning, the closure have led to some flights being delayed and others cancelled. London City said that several flights were cancelled due to planes being out of position after a “significant amount of cancellations” on Sunday.

A statement from London Stansted on Monday morning warned travellers could still face disruption. It said: “London Stansted Airport remains fully open and operational, however, the continued cold weather may still impact your journey. Passengers should contact their airline for flight information. Please check road and rail advice before travelling to the airport and take care.”

Gatwick tweeted: “The airport is open and flights are operating however snow and freezing weather is causing some delays and cancellations at the airport today. Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline - and also local travel conditions - before departing for the airport.”

An easyJet spokeswoman said the airline was “doing all possible” to minimise disruption to passengers. She added : “Airlines operating to and from the UK today are experiencing some disruption to their flying programmes due to adverse weather, with a number of cancellations at Luton and Gatwick airports which are both affected by snow.

“Flights were also affected yesterday as snow closures affected Manchester, Liverpool, London Gatwick and London Luton airports with some flight cancellations and diversions.”

The warnings come as travellers across the UK face chaos on the roads and railways as well, with road closures, hold-ups and cancelled rail services all caused by the cold weather.

What flights are cancelled?

Stansted

10:50 Turin (RK9128)

11:00 Podgorica (RK1363)

11:15 Maastricht (FR530)

11:20 Bremen (FR9509)

11:30 Szczecin (FR2466)

11:45 Prague (FR1013)

11:55 Barcelona (FR8205)

12:30 Oslo (RK032)

12:55 Eindhoven (FR8282)

13:00 Krakow (FR2712)

13:05 Dortmund (FR2640)

13:10 Memmingen (FR1371)

13:15 Lourdes/Tarbes (FR2720)

13:25 Goteborg (FR966)

14:00 Aarhus (FR712)

14:10 Biarritz (FR372)

14:35 Luxembourg (FR2370)

15:45 Palermo (FR3920)

15:55 Bucharest (FR2856)

Gatwick

No confirmed cancellations but passengers told to check with airline for following flights:

11:40 Shanghai (CA848)

12:45 Valencia (EZY8223)

14:00 Tel Aviv (W95751)

14:05 Funchal (EZY8137)

14:20 Faro (BA2692)

15:30 Malaga (BA2714)

15:50 Geneva (BA2740/AA6241)

16:30 Lisbon (EZY8719)

17:20 Funchal (W95733)

18:05 Basel (EZY8437)

18:45 Nantes (EZY8963)



Heathrow

11:30 Paris (AF1581)

11:40 Nice (BA344)

12:45 Amsterdam (BA438)

12:45: Milan (BA574)

12:50: Belfast (BA1416)

13:20 Madrid (BA460)

14:30 Milan (BA584)

13:45 Houston (UA004)

13:55 Hamburg (EW7463)

14:00 New York City (BA115)

14:10 Munich (BA9454)

14:25 Aberdeen ((BA1312)

14:50 Milan (BA568)

15:00 Paris (BA316)

15:05 Geneva (BA734)

15:20 Barcelona (BA470)

15:30 Edinburgh (BA1446)

15:35 Zurich (BA718)

15:50 Baltimore (BA229)

16:25 Madrid (BA464)

16:45 Milan (BA580)

17:05 Dublin (BA838)

17:10 Belfast (BA1420)

17:30 Zurich (BA708)

18:10 Geneva (BA742)

London City

10:55 Palma, Mallorca (BA848)

11:45 Zurich (BA8765)

Luton