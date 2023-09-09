Is it safe to travel to Morocco right now - the latest travel advisories

A man looks on as residents navigate through the rubble in the earthquake-damaged old city of Marrakesh (Photo: FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The death toll from a strong earthquake near Marrakesh has more than doubled to 632 as authorities continue to assess the damage, with an additional 329 injured according to Moroccan government officials.

Similar to other earthquakes, the number of casualties are quickly increasing as the extent becomes more apparent in remote and difficult-to-reach areas.

The earthquake that struck late on Friday night (8 September) killing hundreds of people was felt from the capital Rabat to Marrakech, the county’s most visited tourist destination, despite the epicentre striking high in the Atlas Mountains.

Morocco is situated on the boundary of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, and this tectonic interaction can lead to seismic activity. But though Morocco does experience earthquakes, they are not extremely common or frequent compared to some other seismically active regions in the world.

Before this week's large earthquake, the last major earthquake to occur in Morocco was in 2004, which killed 600 people.

But how does this impact those with plans to travel to Morocco in the coming days and weeks, and what should you do if you find yourself impacted by the earthquake? Here is everything you need to know, including the 'official' government advice on travelling to the country.

What is the FCDO travel advice?

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) provides advice about risks of travel to help British nationals make informed decisions.

In wake of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, the FCDO has not issued any specific warnings against travelling to Morocco, or even any of the regions directly affected by the incident. But it says those wishing to travel "should follow local media and safety instructions from local authorities."

As the aftermath of the earthquake is in its early stages, it's likely that developments may occur and travel advice could change. We'll update this article in the event of that happening, but it's worth keeping an eye on the FCDO website if you do have places to travel to the country.

"Follow local guidance."

What's the general travel advice for Morocco?

While Morocco is generally considered a safe travel destination for tourists, and has been a popular destination for travellers from around the world for many years, like any other destination, it's important to be aware of certain safety considerations and take precautions.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable trip to Morocco, it's recommended to:

Research and follow any travel advisories or recommendations issued by the government

Register with your embassy or consulate before travelling

Respect local customs and dress codes, particularly in more conservative areas

Keep a copy of your passport and important documents in a secure location

Use reputable tour operators and guides for excursions and activities

The FCDO website has detailed advice on travel to Morocco, including everything from the country's entry requirements to health advice, and helpful resources for your stay there.

I am in Morocco, what should I do?

If you are in Morocco and your stay has been impacted by the major earthquake, it's essential to prioritise your safety and take appropriate actions to minimise risks and seek assistance.

Be prepared for aftershocks, which are smaller earthquakes that can follow the main event. Aftershocks can also cause damage, so be cautious.

Listen to local news, follow the instructions of local authorities, and check for emergency updates regarding the impact of the earthquake on transportation, airports, roads, and other infrastructure. Communication may be disrupted, so have a battery-powered radio or mobile device with you if possible.

If you can safely do so, inform your loved ones about your safety and whereabouts. Cooperate with local authorities and emergency responders, who can provide guidance on safe areas, shelters, and other resources.

Are flights cancelled?

Since the earthquake flights at Marrakech airport have continued to operate normally, reports The Independent.

At present there are no clear plans for an airlift. In the absence of confirmation to the contrary, the assumption will be that you travel home as planned.

Transportation and services may be disrupted, and it might take some time for things to return to normal. If you have travel insurance or booked your trip through a travel agency, contact them to discuss options for altering your travel plans, including changing flights, extending accommodations or cancelling reservations.