From historic cities to beautiful coastlines, these destinations provide warm weather well into October

October is the perfect time for British families to escape the cooler autumn temperatures and enjoy some sun during the half-term break.

As the leaves begin to fall and the days get shorter, there's no better way to recharge than by basking in the warmth of sunny destinations.

So, as you plan your family getaway, we've compiled a list of top destinations with warm weather and exciting activities for parents and kids alike - from historic cities to beautiful coastlines.

Lisbon, Portugal

Average Temperature in October: 22-26°C (72-79°F)

Lisbon enjoys pleasant weather in October, making it an ideal destination for those looking to extend their summer or escape the cooler autumn temperatures in the UK.

The city is known for its stunning coastal location along the Tagus River and is surrounded by rolling hills, and is rich in history and culture. Visitors can explore historic neighbourhoods like Alfama, where narrow, winding streets and old buildings create a charming ambience.

Don't miss the opportunity to try traditional Portuguese dishes like pastéis de nata (custard tarts), bacalhau (codfish), and enjoy fresh seafood at local restaurants. Lisbon also has a vibrant nightlife scene with plenty of bars, clubs and live music venues.

Transportation:EasyJet, Ryanair, British Airways, and TAP Air Portugal offer direct flights from various UK airports like London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, and Birmingham. The average flight time from London to Lisbon is approximately 2.5 to 3 hours.

Barcelona, Spain

Average Temperature in October: 19-24°C (66-75°F)

Barcelona boasts several beautiful city beaches, including Barceloneta Beach, which remains inviting in October, where visitors can relax on the sandy shores, swim in the Mediterranean Sea or enjoy beachfront restaurants and bars.

The city is renowned for its stunning architecture, much of it designed by the famous architect Antoni Gaudí. Must-visit landmarks include the Sagrada Família, Park Güell, Casa Batlló, and Casa Milà.

Try traditional Spanish tapas, fresh seafood, and regional Catalan dishes at local restaurants and markets, while art enthusiasts can explore world-class museums like the Picasso Museum and the Joan Miró Foundation.

Transportation: Multiple airlines such as British Airways, Ryanair and EasyJet offer direct flights (2 to 2.5 hours). You can also take a scenic train journey via the Eurostar and high-speed trains from London to Barcelona (10-12 hours with transfers).

Malta

Average Temperature in October: 23-28°C (73-82°F)

Steeped in history and boasting a rich heritage dating back thousands of years, visitors to Malta can explore ancient temples like Hagar Qim and Mnajdra, the mediaeval city of Mdina and the historic capital city of Valletta, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Malta offers numerous pristine beaches - still enjoyable in October, thanks to the warm and sunny weather well into October - and, being part of an archipelago, you can easily take day trips to the nearby islands of Gozo and Comino.

Maltese cuisine is a delightful fusion of Mediterranean flavours, and October in Malta is a time for various festivals and events, with one of the most notable - BirguFest - seeing the historic city of Birgu come alive with music, food and cultural activities.

Transportation: Direct flights from various UK airports, including Ryanair, British Airways, and easyJet, with an average flight time of approximately 3 to 4 hours

Cyprus

Average Temperature in October: 23-28°C (73-82°F)

Another destination offeringa wide variety of beautiful beaches with crystal-clear waters, some of the island of Cyprus' most popular ones include Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa, Fig Tree Bay in Protaras and Coral Bay in Paphos.

Cyprus offers a range of outdoor activities, from hiking in the Troodos Mountains to mountain biking, horseback riding, and golf, and with a growing wine industry, and you can visit local wineries and vineyards to sample some excellent wines.

For history buffs, exploring ancient archaeological sites such as the Kourion Roman Theater and the Tombs of the Kings in Paphos are recommended, and the mediaeval town of Famagusta in the northern part of the island is also worth a visit.

Transportation: Direct flights from UK airports by airlines like British Airways, TUI and Ryanair (average flight time approximately 4 to 5 hours). The main airports in Cyprus are Larnaca International Airport and Paphos International Airport, both well-connected to various UK cities.

Seville, Spain

Average Temperature in October: 20-29°C (68-84°F)

Often considered the birthplace of flamenco, and you can catch live flamenco shows in various venues throughout the city of Seville, with the music and dance performances providing a unique cultural experience.

Sample traditional Andalusian dishes like gazpacho, salmorejo and tapas at local restaurants and tapas bars as you stroll along the Guadalquivir River promenade and relax in Maria Luisa Park, known for its lush greenery and beautiful Plaza de España.

Seville is also known for its artisanal crafts, including ceramics, leather goods and textiles, with the old town serving as an excellent place for shopping and browsing local markets.

Transportation: Seville has its own international airport, San Pablo Airport, which is well-connected to several UK cities by airlines like Ryanair, easyJet and British Airways. The average flight time from London to Seville is approximately 2.5 to 3 hours.

Nice, France

Average Temperature in October: 17-22°C (63-72°F)

With its stunning pebble beaches along the Mediterranean coastline and the iconic Promenade des Anglais along the seafront (a great place for a leisurely stroll, bike ride or rollerblading), Nice offers Brits a combination of mild October weather, beautiful beaches, cultural attractions, and delectable cuisine.

The Old Town (Vieux Nice) is a charming area filled with narrow streets, colourful buildings and local markets, while the city also serves as an excellent base for day trips to other picturesque destinations along the French Riviera, such as Cannes, Monaco and Antibes.

Transportation: Fly to Nice with airlines like British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair; Nice Côte d'Azur Airport is well-connected to several major UK airports. The average flight time from London to Nice is approximately 2 hours.

Athens, Greece

Average Temperature in October: 19-26°C (66-79°F)

Arguably the most historically significant destination on our list, Athens is home to some of the world's most famous ancient landmarks.

Visitors can explore the Acropolis, including the iconic Parthenon, as well as the Ancient Agora, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, and the Panathenaic Stadium, and the city boasts numerous museums and cultural institutions.

Savour traditional Greek dishes such as moussaka, souvlaki, and Greek salad at local tavernas and restaurants (and don't forget to enjoy a Greek coffee or some baklava for dessert), or as a more active pursuit, climb Lycabettus Hill for panoramic views of the city.

Transportation: Athens International Airport (Eleftherios Venizelos) is the primary airport serving the city, with frequent direct flights from major UK airports via airlines like Aegean Airlines, Ryanair and British Airways. The average flight time from London to Athens is approximately 3 to 4 hours.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Average Temperature in October: 15-20°C (59-68°F)

Dubrovnik's Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is famous for its well-preserved mediaeval walls, historic buildings, and charming cobblestone streets, and the Adriatic coast offers breathtaking views of the sparkling sea and nearby islands.

From Dubrovnik, you can easily take day trips to nearby islands like Lokrum and Elafiti Islands, which offer beautiful beaches, lush landscapes and a quieter atmosphere.

Game of Thrones fans can also take guided tours of the city - which served as a filming location for the popular TV series - to visit key filming sites and relive scenes from the show.