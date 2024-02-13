Zip World Manchester

Whether you want to spend a day with friends of family, there is plenty to keep you entertained and it is well worth the trip. With three main attractions, the highlight for me was the Full Trek, a high ropes course that reaches 18m tall and has 34 obstacles to face through the trees. The zip lines are always one of the most enjoyable elements of high ropes and this course lives up to the name as with 14 zip lines amongst the 34 obstacles.

After getting your harness on and a short safety demonstration you get an opportunity to test your nerve with the Mini Trek before heading onto the higher and more challenging obstacles. The Mini Trek is open to those aged 5 years upwards and has stations at which the patient staff members are able to climb up a ladder to rescue you if you don't fancy keeping going. Reaching heights of 8m, this course is still high enough to get the adrenaline pumping as an adult and we had a great time taking on the 13 obstacles and 5 ziplines. The obstacles felt as though they disappeared amongst the trees and it was challenging to work out how far into the woodland the upcoming obstacles stretched.

Zip World Manchester: What you need to know Suspended high-up in the magical woodlands of Heaton Park, Zip World Manchester’s Full Trek offers 20 aerial challenges and 14 ziplines. There is also a lower level Mini Trek suitable for over fives. Meanwhile, Treetop Nets is an exciting adventure zone featuring 2000m2 of giant bouncy trampolines, superfast slides, giant ball zones, aerial walkways and crawl tunnels. The Full Trek is open to couples, families and friends over the age of 7. It takes between 1.5 and two hours to complete and costs from £34pp. The Mini Trek is aimed at little adventurers ages between 5 and 6 years old, or adults who are less confident with the higher and longer Full Trek. It’s just 8m high and features just 13 obstacles including five zip lines. This one takes approximately one hour to complete and costs from £22pp. Finally the nets is a great way to enjoy two hours of fun and bouncing around. Perfect for little ones, this family friendly option is suitable for adventurers aged 3 plus. It costs from £20pp.

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’re all familiar with the unpredictable British weather and being an outdoor brings with it UK challenges. This is one thing to consider if planning a trip to Zip World Manchester. With only one person allowed on each obstacle at a time, you may find yourself spending a lot of time waiting at platforms for others to complete the obstacle. In cold weather the chill can bite hard, particularly as you’re using your hands to hold the ropes of the obstacles. Thankfully, Zip World are prepared for this and sell their own range of winter hats and ponchos if you arrive feeling underprepared. Lockers are also available for £2 to keep any valuables in, though you are allowed to take your phone up into the trees to get those social media photos. Personally, I’m not sure it would survive an 18m drop so it’s at your own risk!

Another word of advice for aspiring adventurers is to wear clothes that you’re prepared to get muddy. The only way down from both the Mini Trek and the Full Trek is by zip line; whilst the zip lines throughout the course feature padded cushions on the other side, all there is to greet you at the end of the courses is the muddy ground. There is a certain knack to perfecting the landing that the instructors diligently explained – it involved cycling your legs madly as you fly through the air with the intention of landing mid run– yet, around 50% of our group ended up landing on their backs. One girl in particular left with a stark mud stain down the length of her brilliantly white body warmer, so don’t say you weren’t warned! The landings do however result in a great deal of laughter and it’s all part of the experience, adding an element of challenge and excitement to the end of each course.

Zip World Manchester

If you’re visiting with younger children, the treetop nets are suitable for those 3 and over and offer a contained area to explore above the trees. With giant balls, treehouses and 5 slides, this area is adjacent to the beginning and end of the full Trek courses – making it perfect for parents wanting to catch a glimpse of bigger kids soaring through the trees whilst supervising the younger children.

Compared to other high ropes courses, Zip World Manchester boasts an impressive ratio of zip lines throughout the obstacle courses that really sets it apart. It’s an exhilarating day out for adults and children alike, offering challenges and thrills throughout the courses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Located in Heaton Park, Zip World Manchester is only a short walk from Heaton Animal Centre, the picnic area and The Stables Café. Heaton Park also boasts several other attractions including a boating lake, adventure playgrounds, a golf course, a garden centre and Grade 1-listed Heaton Hall. For February half-term Heaton Park and Hall are also offering #SevenDaysOfStuffToDo featuring free activities for kids and adults of all ages; activities include, cinema, crafts, feeding the animals and board games.