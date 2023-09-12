Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
This Morning guest Matty Lock remembered for passion as he dies at 19
Amazement as orca is seen off the Yorkshire coast
Government accused of breaking the law over sewage spills
Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
Daniel Khalife may have used ‘bed sheets’ to escape
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes to officiate at former Coronation Street star, Charlie Lawson’s wedding

Popular Northern Irish broadcaster, Eamonn Holmes said he will officiate at the wedding of former Coronation Street actor, Charlie Lawson.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
8 minutes ago
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northern Irish television personality, Eamonn Holmes, has revealed he will officiate at the wedding of former Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson.

The 63-year-old GB News anchor quipped that he should become "some sort of preacher" after being invited to officiate at the upcoming wedding of Co Fermanagh-born Lawson, who played Jim McDonald in the ITV soap for 11 years.

The 63-year-old actor, who has appeared in sporadic episodes of Coronation Street since his departure in 2000, is marrying entrepreneur Debbie Stanley after being engaged to her for almost a decade.

Most Popular

While discussing global pop artist Ed Sheeran gatecrashing a wedding in Las Vegas on GB News on Tuesday, Holmes said he will officiate at the wedding.

He said: “This is a window into my life. I can’t go to a hotel where someone doesn’t come up and tap me on the shoulder and say ‘My daughter’s getting married in the next room, you wouldn’t go in and see them?’.

“I got a phone call from a dear friend two weeks ago whose wedding I was going to and he said to me ‘We don’t just want you to go to the wedding, we want you to conduct the ceremony’.

“So, I’ve buried George Best, right? So his family phoned me and said ‘We don’t want a priest or anything but we want you to do George’s funeral ceremony’.

“And now I’m going to marry Charlie Lawson – Jim McDonald from Coronation Street. So there you are. I should maybe become some sort of preacher.”

While the date and location of the wedding is not yet known, Lawson shared a picture of his bride-to-be on Instagram, captioning it: “The girl I’m gonna marry very soon.”

Related topics:Charlie LawsonEamonn HolmesCo FermanaghITV