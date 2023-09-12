Popular Northern Irish broadcaster, Eamonn Holmes said he will officiate at the wedding of former Coronation Street actor, Charlie Lawson.

The 63-year-old GB News anchor quipped that he should become "some sort of preacher" after being invited to officiate at the upcoming wedding of Co Fermanagh-born Lawson, who played Jim McDonald in the ITV soap for 11 years.

The 63-year-old actor, who has appeared in sporadic episodes of Coronation Street since his departure in 2000, is marrying entrepreneur Debbie Stanley after being engaged to her for almost a decade.

While discussing global pop artist Ed Sheeran gatecrashing a wedding in Las Vegas on GB News on Tuesday, Holmes said he will officiate at the wedding.

He said: “This is a window into my life. I can’t go to a hotel where someone doesn’t come up and tap me on the shoulder and say ‘My daughter’s getting married in the next room, you wouldn’t go in and see them?’.

“I got a phone call from a dear friend two weeks ago whose wedding I was going to and he said to me ‘We don’t just want you to go to the wedding, we want you to conduct the ceremony’.

“So, I’ve buried George Best, right? So his family phoned me and said ‘We don’t want a priest or anything but we want you to do George’s funeral ceremony’.

“And now I’m going to marry Charlie Lawson – Jim McDonald from Coronation Street. So there you are. I should maybe become some sort of preacher.”