Pawnbroker and reality TV star James Constantinou, who became a hit on the Channel 4 series ‘Posh Pawn’. Photo by Facebook/JamesPoshPawn.

The giant sapphire, known as the Queen of Asia, is said to be worth £250 million

A TV star pawnbroker has been hand-picked to sell one of the world’s most impressive gemstones that has been valued at almost £250 million. James Constantinou, who became a hit on the Channel 4 series ‘Posh Pawn’, will be brokering the giant sapphire, known as the Queen of Asia, to his high profile global connections.The 683lb cluster is owned by a Sri Lankan gem dealer who wants to cash in his asset to fund his financial security and lifestyle.

“I deal with a lot of rare and luxurious goods, but this might be my greatest endeavour yet,’ said Constantinou, who runs Prestige Pawnbrokers, which has eight branches around the country. “It is an investment opportunity for the seller and prospective buyers will include collectors of rare and exotic stones or institutions that want to display it in museums or galleries. It has certainly caused a stir as it is not every day you get such a massive gemstone coming onto the open market.” The sapphire was unearthed in a gem pit in Sri Lanka three years ago in a region that is rich in mineral resources and precious stones. It was declared as one of the rarest in the world after tests were carried out by the Sri Lankan National Gem and Jewellery Authority. The rough cut sapphire, owned by Navin Amitha Gamage, caused massive excitement when it was discovered in Ratnapura, 80Kms from the capital Colombo, which is dubbed the City of Gems.

James Constantinou, who became a hit on the Channel 4 series ‘Posh Pawn’, will be brokering the giant sapphire, known as the Queen of Asia (pictured). Photo by TM Media.

“I’m thrilled I have been contacted for the sale because of my track record of having contacts who are always in the market for rare and high value items,” added Surrey-based Constantinou. “It is a unique stone and I’m excited to show the world that Prestige Pawnbrokers is the jewel in the crown.” Constantinou expanded his business after the hit TV show where he became famous for pawning high-value goods including million-pound helicopters, Lamborghinis and £250,000 Hermes handbags along with rare items including a piece of Princess Diana’s wedding cake and a live race horse.