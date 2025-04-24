Two in five Brits DREAD staying at friends’ houses thanks to their sleeping set up

Time4Sleep

Visiting friends and family can be a great experience, but guest sleeping arrangements can often be a tad questionable compared to our own sleeping setups. Sleeping away from our home comforts can often disrupt our quality of sleep, especially if guest accommodation is uncomfortable...

In order to identify the most important factors in making a guest bedroom comfortable, the bed experts at Time4Sleephave asked Brits what they really care about when it comes to sleeping away from home.

The research found that more than two in five (43%) Brits don’t enjoy staying round their friends’ and family’s houses due to their guest sleeping arrangements, with 17% of these avoiding staying with certain friends or family members altogether. Perhaps surprisingly, over a quarter of 18-34 year olds (26%) completely avoid sleeping over, compared to only 9% of Brits aged 65 and over.

The most important factor in making a guest bedroom comfortable was revealed to be the quality of the mattress, with over half (53%) saying this creates a good quality guest setup. This was closely followed by how comfortable the pillows are, (47%), and the cleanliness of the bedroom and bathroom, (41%).

The size of the bed was named the fourth most important factor, with one-third (33%) of respondents saying this plays a huge role in determining the comfort of a guest bedroom.

To uncover why these factors are so important in a good night’s sleep, Jonathan Warren, bed expert and director of Time4Sleep, shares his insights into the role each component plays in creating a comfortable guest bedroom.

The most important factors for making a guest bedroom comfortable

1. Quality of the mattress (53%)

Jonathan shares, “Our study revealed that a good quality mattress is the most important factor when it comes to making a guest bedroom comfortable. The perfect mattress is often down to personal preference, with some people needing something firm to provide support, and others opting for a soft mattress they can melt into at night.

“A quality mattress is crucial for restful sleep, promoting proper spinal alignment and relieving pressure. Because the perfect mattress is different for everyone, it’s challenging for hosts to find one that will work for everyone. Opt for a medium level of firmness, and ensure that your mattress is clean and isn’t broken, sagging or lumpy.”

2. Comfortable pillows (47%)

Jonathan explains: “Some pillows can be uncomfortable thanks to incorrect firmness, a lack of support, and even the type of material. A pillow that doesn’t support your head and neck effectively can lead to muscle tension and prevent you from getting a good night’s sleep. Side sleepers might find that a firmer pillow is a more desirable option to maintain proper neck alignment. If you sleep on your front, a softer pillow will prevent your head from rising too high and arching your spine.

“When it comes to pillow fills, there are lots of options available. Down pillows are widely beloved for their soft, cloud-like feel, but there are synthetic alternatives that are designed to mimic the properties of down,which are perfect for those with allergies. Memory foam can vary in firmness, but tends to trap heat so might not be the best option for hot sleepers.

“For hosts, opt for synthetic pillows to ensure you can accommodate guests with allergies, and always remember to provide multiple pillows so guests can tailor their sleeping arrangements to their requirements.”

3. Cleanliness of the bedroom and ensuite bathroom (41%)

Jonathan shares: “A clean guest bedroom is essential for creating a comfortable and welcoming environment. Otherwise, people would undoubtedly leave with a negative impression after an unrelaxing stay. It’s important that your guest bedroom is free of clutter, grime, and unpleasant odors to make the space more inviting.

“When cleaning the room, ensure that you give the guest space a good thorough clean before guests arrive, on top of your regular cleaning routine to make it inviting and hygienic for guests.”

4. Size of the bed (33%)

Jonathan comments: “The right size bed is crucial for good quality sleep, as well as creating a functional and beautiful space. A bed that is too small can make you feel cramped and uncomfortable, leading to restless sleep.

“The standard sizes in the UK generally range from single beds to super king sized beds, but there are lots of styles to choose from. For example, ottoman beds are perfect for increasing storage space in your guest bedroom with under-bed storage that guests can use if you don’t have the room for a standing wardrobe or set of drawers.

“When choosing a bed for your guest sleeping arrangements, consider the size of the room and opt for a large bed that won’t overwhelm the space. A double bed is a good option for smaller rooms, whilst a queen or king sized bed are well suited for spacious guest bedrooms.”

5. Freshly washed bedclothes (33%)

Jonathan says: “Leaving bedsheets unwashed can lead to the accumulation of oils from your hair and skin, bacteria, and dust, so it’s important to wash them frequently, especially if guests are staying around.

“Washing your bedding a minimum of once a week in the summer, and a maximum of once every 10 days in the winter, will help maintain a clean surface to lay your head on every night, as well as reduce the possibility of allergens irritating skin.”

