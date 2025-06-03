u3a Celebrate Volunteer Week - four decades of shared learning and community spirit

Volunteer at u3a

As part of a UK-wide network of over 1,000 charities, u3a has been a cornerstone of lifelong learning and community engagement for more than 40 years. At the heart of the u3a movement are its members; volunteers who generously share their time, knowledge, and skills to inspire others within their groups and across the wider community.

Volunteer Week is a chance to celebrate the vital role they play in making u3a a vibrant, inclusive space for learning and friendship. Here are some examples below of how members have been sharing their knowledge at u3a

Jane Giffould from Halstead u3a said: “In 2014, I took a mountain flying course in Germany and found everyday conversation difficult. Back in the UK, I started a local German group, which has since moved online and grown nationally. We keep it structured but fun. I also lead a French group, drawing on my time in France, and I give regular talks in our Science/Technology group.”

The benefits of volunteering with u3a are profound, as Caroline’s quote below clearly illustrates.

Caroline Knapp from Dulwich & District u3a said: “I first joined u3a for Singing for Pleasure sessions in North London. When a local group began forming, I was thrilled to get involved. What started with a few people has grown into a vibrant community. Volunteering is central to who I am, I’ve been a membership secretary, I now help coordinate groups, and lead a few myself. u3a has given me purpose, connection, and joy.”

To find your local u3a, visit the website – u3a.org.uk/join