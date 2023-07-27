The number of bank holiday dates varies across the country - but we've all got some more to look forward to this year

For most workers, a bank holiday provides a welcome extra day of leisure time to enjoy with their family and friends. The number of those bank holiday dates that people have to look forward to is dependent on where in the country they live as there is variation across the four nations.

In England and Wales , there are eight bank holidays. In Scotland , there are nine bank holidays. In Northern Ireland , there are ten bank holidays.

So, just when are the bank holidays in each area of the UK for the rest of this year and next year, and will workers be granted those days off work? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is a bank holiday?

A bank holiday is a national public holiday. The term refers to all public holidays in the United Kingdom, be they set out in statute, declared by royal proclamation or held by convention under common law. The term bank holiday refers to the fact that banking institutions typically close for business on such holidays, as they once used to do on certain Saint’s days. There are some bank holidays which occur at around the same time every year, or on the exact same date, but additional days are also allocated for special events, such as royal weddings and jubilees.

What happens if a bank holiday date is on a weekend?

If a bank holiday falls on a weekend, a substitute week day becomes a bank holiday, normally the following Monday.

When is the next UK bank holiday?

The next bank holiday in the UK depends on which of the four nations you live in.

The full list of UK bank holiday dates in 2023 and 2024.

In Scotland, the next bank holiday date is Monday 7 August. In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the next bank holiday date is Monday 28 August. Both of these dates are for the annual August bank holiday. Scotland always celebrates the bank holiday at the beginning of August, whereas the other three nations always celebrate at the end of the month.

Are there any more bank holidays in 2023?

In addition to the dates listed above there are several further bank holidays in the UK this year. Again, the dates of those bank holidays varies across the four nations. They are:

England, Wales and Northern Ireland:

Monday 25 December (Christmas Day)

Tuesday 26 December (Boxing Day)

Scotland:

Thursday 30 November (St Andrew's Day)

Monday 25 December (Christmas Day)

Tuesday 26 December (Boxing Day)

What bank holidays are due in 2024?

The bank holidays which take place in the UK in 2024 again depends on where you live.

Here is a list of all the bank holidays which will take place next year UK-wide:

Monday 1 January

Friday 29 March (Good Friday)

Monday 6 May (early may bank holiday)

Monday 27 May (spring bank holiday)

Wednesday 25 December (Christmas Day)

Thursday 26 December (Boxing Day)

These bank holiday dates will take place in Scotland exclusively:

Tuesday 2 January

Monday 5 August (summer bank holiday)

Monday 2 December (substitute day for St Andrew’s Day)

These bank holiday dates will take place in Northern Ireland exclusively:

Monday 18 March (substitute day for St Patrick’s Day)

Friday 12 July (Battle of the Boyne, Orangemen’s Day)

This bank holiday date will take place in England, Wales and Northern Ireland exclusively.

Monday 1 April (Easter Monday)

Monday 26 August (summer bank holiday)

Am I entitled to time off on a bank holiday?