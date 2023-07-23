Here’s how to make sure your suitcase is one of the first off the plane, meaning you have less time to wait at the carousel

Jetting off on holiday is meant to be the least stressful part of the year. However, the travelling part can actually be a stressful time, and people can’t actually relax until they’re at their hotel.

One of the most stressful parts comes when you’re standing with other people at the carousel, anxiously waiting for your suitcase, as well as your families and loved ones. It can sometimes feel as if your suitcase is the last one out.

But, holidaymakers are now being urged to follow a few simple steps to ensure your suitcase is the first one out, and will be on the carousel waiting for you as soon as you’re through security.

People are always urged to arrive at an airport some hours before their flight, and people are eager to check in as soon as possible, so they can relax, browse duty free, have a meal and possibly a few drinks before their flight.

However, one of the suggestions was to actually check in as late as possible, which will ensure your suitcase is one of the first off the plane. Speaking to Quora, Thomas Lo Sciuto, a ramp worker and gate agent at a regional airport in the US said: "Bags will always be loaded front to back on the bag carts so if you check in last your bags will be in the last bag cart."

However, checking in later may cause more stress than waiting for your suitcase.

Another less stressful suggestion is to "gate-check" your bag, which means handing it over at check-in to put in the cargo hold, but it typically sees it left beside the access door ready for swift unloading upon landing.

This method may see additional security checks for your luggage, and see you incur a fee, but is very ideal particularly if you’re in a rush. Another crafty hack is to ask for your luggage to have a ‘fragile’ sticker on it.