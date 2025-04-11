UK kids don't play in nature unsupervised and a fifth have never seen a cow in real-life

Kids enjoying the great outdoors

A new survey reveals that 39% of UK children aged 3–11 never play outside in green spaces unsupervised and 20% haven’t seen a cow, sheep or duck in real life.

While scientific research shows that unsupervised outdoor play in nature is essential for healthy childhood development, the Censuswide survey commissioned by Bluestone National Park Resort (Wales), found:

39% of kids never play outdoors alone

38% have never climbed a tree or don’t enjoy it

67% have never been shown how to make a campfire

20% have never seen a cow, sheep or duck in real life

Neuroscientist Dr Rachel Taylor, says: “Unsupervised play helps form the prefrontal cortex — essential for autonomy, decision-making, and self-worth. Without it, children may struggle to transition into adulthood.”

Environmental scientist Marten Lewis, Director of Sustainability at Bluestone, adds: “Learning outdoor skills like fire-lighting helps kids take positive risks and build resilience. At Bluestone, these are taught safely to children from age eight. Our whole ethos is about free-range fun.”

Helicopter parenting, too much screen time and limited access to green spaces are said to be among the reasons contributing to the trend.

The survey also found that 20% of UK children aged 3 - 11 had never seen a cow, sheep or duck in real-life. 33% haven’t seen a pig in the flesh and 53% haven’t laid eyes on a fox.

Despite concerns, the survey highlighted that 96% of parents agree spending time outdoors benefits children’s development.

Dr Taylor suggested starting kids with 15 minutes of unsupervised play outdoors and increasing gradually: “I’d invite parents to consider allowing their children to create their own world, starting with 15-minute chunks when outside and building up from there; baby-stepping their way to helping their children to become the best version of themselves.”

Almost 90% of parents wished they spent more time outdoors with their kids and said the things that would encourage them to allow their children to play in green spaces unsupervised are -

1. A family trip - 77%

2. Going to the beach - 67%

3. Cycling - 31%

The top three places parents surveyed would most like to spend time outside are:

1. Countryside - 45%

2. UK coast - 44%

3. Lakes - 30%