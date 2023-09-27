With the temperature dropping, and winter on the horizon, experts have revealed the best time to turn your heating on

Summer has now officially ended, and this has been reflected with temperatures plummeting and the weather getting worse. Sunrise is later and sunset is earlier, a stark reminder that winter is just around the corner.

With the weather feeling much cooler as autumn approaches, we might be tempted to turn on the heating sooner than planned, but the boiler experts at BOXT have recommended the best day to turn your central heating on.

Andy Kerr, founder of BOXT, says: “Autumn is fast approaching, and the weather is gradually turning cooler. With cold, rainy days filling our weeks, many Brits are turning their heating on despite it still being summer.

“With temperatures dropping and thunderstorms affecting parts of the UK, many Brits are starting to feel colder inside their homes. While some might delay putting the heating on to save money, many are turning it on sooner rather than later to combat that chilly feeling.

“Experts recommend turning on your central heating on around the 29th of October, as this is when daylight saving time ends and temperatures begin to fall. We always advise keeping your thermostat at a minimum of 10 degrees to protect your pipes from freezing.

“Frozen pipes not only stop your heating from working properly, but can lead to costly complications, including burst pipes and plumber call-out fees, and it is ideal to ensure your heating system works reliably before the really cold weather arrives.

“Using a smart thermostat, like the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, is one of the best ways to save energy and ensure your heating system stays reliable as it enables you to control your heating and schedule when it comes on.

“We recommend only heating your home when you are home to avoid unnecessary expenses. With rainy days characterising the summer of 2023, you can do a few more things to help keep your home warm."

When is winter?