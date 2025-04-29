UK's 'greenest' property development goes on sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartdene Barns in Cowden in Kent, is a collection of luxury homes for eco-conscious buyers starting at £1.25m.

In the rolling green heart of the High Weald, a quiet revolution in sustainable living has emerged. Tucked away on the grounds of a former dairy farm is Hartdene Barns, a new enclave of nine ultra-sustainable homes developed by Q New Homes — and already being dubbed Britain’s "greenest".

Located within a private, gated estate and starting at £1.25 million, these strikingly modern barns are the first in the UK to fully meet the Royal Institute of British Architects’ (RIBA) exacting Climate Challenge standards — placing them several steps ahead of traditional “eco homes”.

“We didn’t want to just tick boxes,” said Michael Wynne, Co-Founder of Q New Homes. “This is about rewriting what sustainable luxury can look like.”

Beyond net zero

Whereas most green homes tout energy efficiency, Hartdene Barns reaches for something more ambitious: whole-life sustainability. Every brick, beam, and appliance has been selected for its minimal environmental impact. The homes deploy air-source heat pumps, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR), photovoltaic solar panels, and structural insulated panels filled with recycled foam, reducing embodied carbon by 40%.

Even the interior finishes reflect this ethos. Wood and porcelain flooring replace carpet, and carbon-neutral kitchen appliances by Swiss manufacturer V-ZUG add another layer of green credibility.

The development boasts a peak SAP rating of 114, placing it well beyond the threshold for the highest Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) standards. According to energy consultant Brandon Wipperfurth, the homes are “at least a decade ahead” of today’s new builds.

Growing your own, naturally

In a unique twist, each homeowner receives a dedicated on-site allotment — managed by sustainable growers Roots Allotments — for chemical-free fruit and vegetable cultivation. The initiative not only promotes organic food production but contributes to local biodiversity, enhanced by wildflower meadows, owl boxes, and insect-friendly hedgerows.

“We’re proud to give residents more than just a home — we’re offering a chance to live in sync with the land,” said Ed Morrison, Roots’ founder. “And yes, the owls really do help with pest control.”

Designed with heritage

Designed in partnership with RIBA-award-winning architects Nissen Richards Studio, the homes feature a contemporary agricultural aesthetic: charred timber cladding, zinc roofs, vaulted ceilings, and panoramic windows. While the structures nod to their pastoral past, their specifications scream modern performance.

Jim Richards, the studio’s director, called it “a delicate high-wire act” to balance heritage with cutting-edge green tech. “But we feel the results have given the buildings a real sense of place — something timeless, yet thoroughly 21st century.”

A Luxury Market with a Conscience

Ranging from £1.25 million for a three-bedroom terraced barn to £2.5 million for a four-bedroom detached home, Hartdene Barns positions itself squarely within the luxury market — but with a conscience.

For Q New Homes, it’s about setting a precedent. “We believe that sustainability shouldn’t mean compromise,” said Damien Wynne, co-founder. “This development is proof you can have both architectural beauty and environmental integrity.”

Whether buyers see the homes as a countryside escape, a statement purchase, or a path to greener living, Hartdene Barns represents a significant shift — not just in how homes are built, but in what it means to live well.