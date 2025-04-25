UK’s longest running festival blogger has attended 62 festivals in 22 countries – here’s what she’s learned

Image: Vicky watching Bastille at Rock-en-Seine-Festival

The global music tourism industry is experiencing remarkable growth, with projections reaching £11.94 billion by 2034*. As major festivals, concerts, and immersive music experiences attract travellers worldwide, cities are witnessing a surge in tourism.

Vicky Philpott, 40, from Staffordshire, has been running her travel and festival blog for over 14 years, sharing all her travel and festival tips she has gained throughout the years, gaining over 30K views on her site per month. Speaking exclusively to global travel booking platform Omio, she has shared what she loves the most about going to festivals and tips for those who are planning to go to one this year:

“I’ve been to over 60+ festivals, and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon”

“I’ve been to 62 different festivals in 22 different countries. This includes Coachella, Glastonbury, Edinburgh Fringe and the New Orleans Jazz Festival, just to name a few. I love how every festival has its own vibe and how you get to share that experience with everyone around you. It’s like a sanctuary- nothing that's going on outside the festival matters, just the immediate moment. There's always good music and food to enjoy, and I love all the dressing up!”

“The furthest I have travelled to attend a festival was Japan, to go to the Sapporo Ice Festival- and it was more than worth it! While I was there I found out about the Otaru Snow Festival too, and that was an amazing visual experience. However, if I were to pick the best festival I've been to, it has to be Glastonbury. I have been there a few times now and it’s just so unique and it's popular for a reason. It's a magical wonderland, full of all my favourite things.”

Image: (Left) Vicky with her friends at Mighty Hoopja, (Right) glittery Vicky at the Wilderness-Festival

With so many festivals to choose from, Vicky speaks on how she usually decides which festivals to attend and her experience travelling solo.

“I have a group of friends who go to Glastonbury every year so that's a sway and a reason, but otherwise, it depends on the lineup and who I can rally to come with me!”

“When I quit my job to go travelling, I started with a few festivals and it was difficult to get people to come along all the time so I did a few solo. One of my favourite festival experiences was Latitude 2014, which I went to by myself. The lineup was amazing– I got to see all the bands I wanted to see and just had a lovely time mooching about as I pleased. The atmosphere in the crowds was great so I didn't feel lonely.”

Image: (Left) Vicky at the Back to the 80’s & 90’s Festival, (Right) Vicky enjoying festival life in Glastonbury

There has been a notable change in festival culture over the last decade, influenced by economic shifts, cultural changes, and the rise of social media. Vicky shares what she has personally observed, the kind of festivals she enjoys for that authentic 'festivally' vibe, and what event organisers could do more of to make the overall experience better.

“With the rise of Instagram and TikTok, festivals have changed a lot. It's so much more about the aesthetic now, which in turn has made festival organisers have to make more of a conscious effort about the look and appeal of their events. But this can sometimes really affect the actual atmosphere and vibe of the festival. With that being said, I definitely prefer smaller festivals. There's something special about making friends, running into them again, and feeling a real sense of home and familiarity at an event.”

“Festivals need to implement more sustainable practices”

“In terms of ways event organisers could improve the festival experience as a whole,a lot of festivals could really up their game when it comes to sustainable practices. Things like prioritising the ease of public transport options, recycling, using reusable cups, and wind and solar power would really help.”

Gig tripping is a travel trend where fans plan to travel, often internationally, around the tour stops of their favourite artists. As this trend continues to grow in 2025, Vicky shares why she thinks the trend has amassed worldwide appeal.

“It's such a great idea to combine travel and music– all the best people like both! It's a unique opportunity to make more of the gig you're going to and to share it with friends by lengthening the experience by travelling, too. It's always fun to have a purpose for your travels.”

Vicky’s five top tips for those planning to travel to a festival this year:

Ask those around you if you can borrow their equipment instead of buying everything new!

“If you plan on going to a lot of festivals this year or plan to in the future, this tip could save you a lot of money. For things like camping equipment, which can typically be quite expensive, try borrowing from your friends and family, rather than buying everything new.”

Stay hydrated

“This might seem like an obvious one; however, amidst all the fun, many people forget to stay hydrated during a festival. In fact, a recent survey from the app Lifesum reveals that 78% of Gen Z feel dehydrated after festivals. Bring a refillable bottle and top it up during the day, as many festivals now have water refill stations you can go to at any time to fill up. You can also ask for water at the bar; however, people do get overwhelmed by the queues. To avoid waiting in a huge queue, grab water just before an act performs on stage or when they finish. Don't wait until you feel thirsty to drink water, as this can mean you're already dehydrated.”

Pack for every type of weather

“Make sure to pack for all weathers, especially if you plan on going to a festival in the UK. Make sure to pack essentials like a lightweight, waterproof jacket or poncho, and bring suncream.”

Invest in a portable charger

“Taking photos and videos on your can drain a lot of battery life, so I would consider investing in a portable charger. With a variety of sizes available, there is plenty to choose from so you can pack one suitable for your bag size. You don't want to run out of battery when you've lost your friends!”

Choosing rail or bus services is a great way to cut down on costs

“Parking passes and petrol can be very expensive, especially if you plan on going to a festival for more than a day. Coaches and trains can be quite affordable when booked in advance, and many festivals also offer free shuttle buses to the venue—so be sure to take advantage of this!”