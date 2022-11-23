These are the telltale signs that show what mood your pooch is in, according to a pet expert

Dogs have been man’s (and woman’s) best friend for centuries, but that doesn’t mean we always understand them. Whether you are a new dog owner or you’ve grown up around pet pooches, there will always be something new to learn about the four-legged member of the family.

Tying to work out what a dog is trying to say can be confusing at times because, of course, these animals can’t talk in the same way that humans can - so they have to give a lot away with their body language. It is vital, therefore, that any pet owner understands their dog’s body language.

To help you to better understand your beloved pooch and what they are trying to communicate with you, NationalWorld has spoken to Tina Elven, who is a DTC licensed instructor in Canine Body Language as well as founder of Kool K9 Kids, a not-for-profit organisation aimed at improving the relationship between parents, children and their family dog, to get her expert advice.

She said: “When we are trying to understand our dogs and what they are telling us, it is crucial to never make assumptions by looking at one clue in isolation. Get to know your dog really well, they will have their own style of language, then connect the dots and make an informed decision. Next time you are out and about, take the time to really notice what is happening around you, both with your own dog but also with the other dogs you come across.”

To help you get started, here are 12 broad signs to look out for - and what they all mean, according to Elven.

1. Leaning away and licking lips Elven said: "Your dog is likely to be unsure of the situation, they are feeling nervous and are telling you by leaning away from whatever is causing a worry, as well as licking their lips."

2. Relaxed body signals Elven said: "You are looking for soft body muscles, soft eyes, relaxed mouth, and ears. This means your dog is feeling comfortable and interested in the situation. This is a great state to engage positively with your dog and share an activity together."

3. Giving it a shake Elven said: "Your dog is literally doing a full body shake that runs from the tip of their tail to their nose. This is your dog's way of releasing tension, like after meeting another dog or having experienced something stressful. It's their unique way of calming down or simply taking a moment to themselves."

4. Stretching out Elven said: "Dogs use their bodies to greet us, or encourage play, in more ways than one! You could be greeted with a slow stretch from your dog, paws on the ground (or on you) and a nice long stretch with soft body, eyes, and ears. On the more energetic side, you may experience the play bow, which is your dog's bum in the air, elbows on the ground with extended front legs and a happy wagging tail."