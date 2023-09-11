The Food Standards Agency website states that this means the product poses a possible health risk for some customers

A bakery item has been pulled from shelves by The Food Standards Agency after being declared a ‘possible health risk.’ The FSA has recalled Bertie’s Bakery recalls Brioche Buns Pre-sliced because of undeclared egg which could be a risk to people with allergies.

The Food Standards Agency website states that this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg. The Food Standards Agency recalls products if there is a problem that means it should not be sold.

Customers who have bought the product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg have been advised not to eat it, but instead to return it to their nearest store for a full refund.

All batches with a best before date up to and including September 17 2024 have been recalled.