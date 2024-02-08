Valentine's Day gift guide 2024. Credit: Lola's Cupcakes (top), Liquid London (bottom left), Getting Personal (bottom right).

Valentine's Day is a time for sharing the love, but also for sharing gifts to show that special person how much you care.

Every year on February 14, people give gifts to their partners, best friends or family members to express their feelings for them. But, with this present being so important, it can be hard to choose the right one.

The tradititional presents are chocolate and flowers, but if you want something a little bit different that your significant other will still be loving long after love season is over, there are many lovely products that are available to buy right now that will be great for both him and her and all personality types, including beauty and fashion lovers and foodies.

Below you'll find some of our top picks of presents that you can buy. Act quickly if you want if you want them though as some of them are limited edition, so be sure to hit that 'buy' button.

Knock Knock letters to the Love of My Life Read Me When Box £ 12.84 Buy now Buy now There's nothing more romantic than a love letter, is there? This cute pack gives you a helping hand to write several sweet letters to your lover. Simply fill in the blanks on eight situation-specific missives, seal them in their corresponding envelopes and present the whole package in its keepsake box. The letters can then be opened at just the right moment in the future to provide your personal thoughts and encouragement including scenarios like "read me when you've had a bad day".

Juliet rose necklace £ 20.00 Buy now Buy now A rose is a classic Valentine's flower, but this rose charm will be eternal - making this the perfect statement gift to give to someone to let them know your love is everlasting too. This beautiful rose pendant necklace, crafted out of gold, Rose gold or silver plated stainless steel, will complete any outfit. It's delicate and elegant - just stunning.

Sandford Orchards’ Fabulous Fruits Hamper £ 23.50 Buy now Buy now This is an award-winning Sandford Orchards’ Fabulous Fruits Hamper, full of lovingly crafted cider and snacks from Devon. A treat for any cider-lover, it includes a bottle of Fanny’s Bramble, Berry Lane, Old Blossom and Wilde Cherry. To enjoy with the artisan cider, there are two scrumptious bars of Willie’s Cacao chocolate and, for the perfect pour, there’s a Sandford Orchards branded glass too. You could share this box with your beloved and create your own at home cider tasting for a fun Val

Two Magpies Bakery’s brownies £ 22.00 Buy now Buy now As a delicious sweet treat, Two Magpies Bakery creates delicious, hand-crafted brownies make the perfect Valentine’s gift for those who love a delicious chocolatey treat. The East Anglian based cafe and bakery group delivers nationwide, so no matter where you live you can show your beloved how great you think they are with a super sweet treat. Two Magpies has made Valentine’s Day gifting simple with its chunky handmade brownies that can be sent straight to your loved one's door as these have been specifically made so they can fit through the letterbox - making them ideal for celebrating long distance relationships (and there's no need to worry if they're going be in to answer the door or not). There are four delicious flavours to choose from: Banoffee, Caramel & Honeycomb, White Chocolate & Cherry and Caramelised Peanut Butter. Serves eight.

Valentine's Day Letter Box Hamper £ 29.95 Buy now Buy now The Letterbox Hamper company does what it says on the tin - they make small hampers of luxury British food and drink, beautifully wrapped and sent through the post with Letter Box delivery. They are particularly good for those who would like to send a small treat with easy surprise delivery - perfect for people who want to send an unexpected Valentine's gift but can't be with their favourite person to give it them directly. It can also be delivered anywhere in the UK. The special Valentine's hamper includes: Shortbread House of Edinburgh Original shortbread, handmade in Edinburgh using a traditional Scottish recipe, with a delicious buttery flavour and a light crisp texture. Twin pack.

Charbonnel & Walker's Champagne Chocolate Truffles – velvety milk chocolate truffles dusted with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Heather Honey from the Sheffield Honey Company in South Yorkshire, an award winning artisan producer of premium quality local English honey. 50ml glass jar.

Coco Chocolatier's salted caramel milk chocolate bar, using sea salt gathered in the pure waters around the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

Coco Chocolatier's 62% single origin dark Ivory Coast chocolate bar, vegan and palm oil-free.

Boddingtons Berries raspberry jam, made with British grown raspberries to a traditional recipe where only sugar is added. 50ml glass jar.

Lottie Shaw's Parkin flapjack, baked in West Yorkshire using a recipe passed down through four generations of Lottie's family.

Pheromone fragrances £ 39.00 Buy now Buy now Fragrance is another traditional Valentine's gift - but this is one fragrance with a difference, and it's unique to you, your beau . . . and everyone else. This is not your average scent, it's something truly special and is sure to intrigue and excite your other half when it's unwrapped. Liquid London’s pheromone fragrances blend with your natural pheromones to boost your innate sex appeal and give you an irresistibly unique scent that nobody else can replicate. Everyone’s natural pheromones are slightly different – and these female, male and unisex perfumes will make you smell like the most attractive and confident version of yourself - which helps explain why #pheromoneperfume is trending on TikTok with over 400 million views right now. The scents: For Him: Scent notes: Pepper. Bergamot. Rose. Mint. Sandalwood. Vetiver. YOU. For Her: Scent notes: Mango. Bergamot. Jasmine. Olibanum. Vanilla. Sandalwood. YOU. For Everyone: Scent notes: Juniper. Lemon. Bergamot. Pepper. Pine needles. Incense. Orris Root. Vanilla. Sandalwood. Amber. YOU

Personalised Heart-Shaped Wooden Cheeseboard Set £ 19.99 Buy now Buy now For a couple that fit together perfectly, the Getting Personal personalised heart-shaped cheeseboard is a wonderful present. It has a smooth finish with a sliding lid revealing two stainless steel cheese knives and a fork. This present has everything; the lovey dovey heart shape, the sweet slogan and the unique element just for you and your beau. This present also lends itself to the ideal Valentine's date night; all you need is to add the cheese and your favourite bottle of wine - wonderful! Personalise with two names beneath the message 'We Go Together Like Cheese And Wine' in a mixture of block and script fonts.

Komfies Heated Slippers £ 40.00 Buy now Buy now Valentine's Day isn't always about being sexy, sometimes it's about being comfy with each other - and there's nothing which says comfort quite like some fluffy slippers. But these are not just your average fluffy pair of slippers - they have removable and heatable clay inserts which stay warm for 30 minutes when heated in the microwave. Perfect for keeping warm and toasty in the colder winter months that V-Day falls within. So, whether you’re having a quiet date night in with takeaway, or slinking home from a fancy dinner leading cosywear brand Kudd.ly will give you the true comfort hug you’ll be waiting for with these slippers. Available in pink or grey, and also two different sizes.

Love Cocoa Luxury Dark Chocolate Gift Box £ 30.00 Buy now Buy now Founded by James Cadbury, the great-great-great grandson of the original Mr Cadbury, if you're after some chocolate for your beloved then something from Love Cocoa is the extra special prestigious product you are looking for. The brand uses sustainably sourced single origin cocoa and 100% plastic free packaging. Each purchase helps plant trees in East Africa via the Eden Reforestation Project in a bid to combat deforestation and climate change. To date, the business has planted over 1.6million trees. So, this is also an ideal gift for an environment conscious person, as well as a chocoholic. There are a few different gifts to choose from, but we love the Luxury Dark Chocolate Gift Box. A dark chocolate lover's paradise starring the brand's Hazelnut Truffles, Peruvian Dark Chocolate Bars and a decadent Maldon Sea Salt Bar - all beautifully packaged in a stylish, eco-friendly box - because we all eat with our eyes first.

Lola's Cupcakes Valentine's selection £ 21.30 Buy now Buy now Lola's Cupcakes are acting as Cupid this Valentine’s Day, having lovingly crafted a range of scrumptious sweets, such as cupcakes with heart-warming decorations, beautiful layered cakes and decadently indulgent brownies - all of which are sure to leave you smitten. We love the Valentine's cupcakes; a mix of virtuous vanilla cupcakes are topped with pink red vanilla buttercream and chocolate cupcakes adorned with chocolate buttercream and decadent chocolate fudge ganache. Both flavours are hand-decorated with Valentines sprinkles, rose petals, sugar paste hearts, raspberry macarons, chocolate truffles and gold dust. These are truly show-stopping cupcakes. A box of six regular sized cupcakes costs £21.30 while a box of 12 mini cupcakes costs £25.20.

Love You and Be My Valentines’ Flapjacks £ 34.00 Buy now Buy now This is a gift that will have loved one’s licking their lips in sugary joy this Valentine's Day. Created by Flapjackery in their kitchens on the edge of Dartmoor in west Devon, these mouth-watering gluten-free treats are laden in golden syrup and have just enough crunch, with the perfect amount of crumble. Packed full of the finest British Oats, and loaded with the most delectable flavours, Flapjackery’s luxury flapjacks are a celebration of oaty goodness that are sure to please this Valentine’s Day. These might have been made especially for those who follow a gluten-free diet, but everyone will love them. They're also decorated with love-themed decorations and slogans which make them extra sweet too. With a shelf life of up to two months and packed in a recyclable box to pop through the letterbox, these are the perfect gift for your loved one. The limited edition Love You and Be My Valentines’ Flapjacks are served in 8 or 12 giant flapjack boxes, with prices from £34.