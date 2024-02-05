Top four nail trends to try for a Valentine's Day 2024 manicure, by a celebrity manicurist and Mylee ambassador. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

Valentine's Day is all about all things love, and it's a perfect time to treat yourself to an extra special manicure. Whether you're heading out on a date or having a cosy night in, beautifully painted nails are a wonderful way to complete your ideal Valentine's outfit.

It's also a great way to show yourself some self love, regardless of your relationship status. We all enjoy self care and pampering, but it can be expensive if we do it in a salon. So, if you want to have a marvellous mani but not break the bank, the good news is that there are a numer of nail products you can buy so you can create a show-stopping look at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, just what are the best nail trends to follow this love season? To help inspire you, NationalWorld has spoken to Tinu Bello, senior ambassador at beauty brand Mylee and A-List manicurist who counts Sandra Oh, Anne-Marie and Holly Willoughby among her clients. She's told us the four nail designs she thinks are perfect for romance season. The only question is which one will you fall in love with.

Before you begin painting your chosen design, Bello advises that you prepare your nails so it will last as long as possible. She says: “As with any mani, prep is key. Begin by sanitising and prepping your nails with the Mylee 2-in-1 Nail Prep & Wipe – a small, but important step for a lasting manicure. Follow that up with Mylee’s Base Coat , which protects your natural nails, and provides a long-lasting base. You’ll need Mylee’s Pro LED Curing Lamp to flash cure each coat of MyGel polish. Of course, you will need to secure and cure your mani with Mylee’s Top Coat."

Now your nails are prepped, keep reading to discover the top four trending Valentine's nails, as explained by Bello, and you'll also find some helpful links to the products she suggests so it's easy to can get your nails looking lovely in preparation for February 14.

Aura nails

“Aura nails have really grown in popularity over the last year, with the likes of Megan Fox and Vanessa Hudgens sporting the look. It’s a beautiful, airbrushed look that takes inspiration from the aura surrounding you. What better way to celebrate the day of love with a stunning aura mani. I would recommend a very sheer, peachy nude base, such as Mylee’s For Your Eyes Only Gel Polish. You should use two coats of this for the perfect natural, subtle look that is needed for the base of these nails.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Aura nails nail trend. Photo by Instagram.

The dipped in hearts nail trend. Photo by Instagram.

Dipped in hearts

"I would recommend starting with quite a thin tip which can be built up if you are a beginner. Once you have reached your desired width of French tip, using the same brush (but clean), take your alternative colour and draw four small dots to in a heart shape. You can then connect those dots accordingly and fill in. It’s important to remember that patience and practice is key for nail art.”

The pink glazed doughnut nail trend. Photo by Instagram.

The classic red nail trend. Photo by Instagram.

Pink glazed doughnut

“If you’re looking for something more au-natural, you might like a pink twist on the iconic ‘glazed doughnut’ nails, a la Hailey Bieber. Begin with a coat of Mylee’s Strawberry Milkshake Gel Polish. If you really want the pink to pop through, I would recommending going in with another coat of Strawberry Milkshake. Finish with Mylee’s Iridescent Top Coat for an out-of-this-world glow."

Classic red

Advertisement

Advertisement