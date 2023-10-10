Victoria Coren Mitchell, who is married to Peep Show’s David Mitchell has come under criticism for a Tweet / X post regarding the new Jimmy Savile drama on BBC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BBC presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell has come under heavy fire from fans over an ‘insensitive’ tweet ahead of the new Jimmy Savile drama, The Reckoning, which aired on Monday night (October 9).

She wrote: "Ooh, I see that new Jimmy Savile/Steve Coogan biopic is on tonight. If you can cope with watching a presenter who makes your flesh creep, I might also suggest Only Connect at 8pm on BBC Two and Have I Got A Bit More News For You at 10.40pm on BBC One."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coren Mitchell has hosted Only Connect since 2008 and is a regular Have I Got News for You presenter.

Disgruntled fans were quick to hit out at Coren Mitchell, with one saying: “Victoria I watch you every week, I think you are a great presenter but for the sake of Savile’s victims I find this post a little off...”

The criticism kept coming to Coren Mitchell, who has a rumoured net worth of just under £2 million. Someone else said: "A bit insensitive to Savile’s victims this tweet I think. "Yes, let’s make light of dozens if not hundreds of abused people... very poor taste” another added.

Her tongue-in-cheek comment to Carol Vorderman, a guest on Have I Got News for You this week, in which she asked “Carol, would you shag Laurence Fox” also came under fire from some viewers - despite being a joke referring to the reason why the actor was sacked from GB News last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Express quoted Defund the BBC campaign director Rebecca Ryan as saying that the comments meant the corporation was “in breach of its contract with the British people” and therefore the TV licence “must be scrapped”.

She told Express.co.uk: “The blatant hypocrisy of the BBC and the liberal left is clear for all to see. The BBC’s divisive identity agenda pushes double standards and drives a wedge between men and women, old and young, so-called progressive and traditional.”

Victoria is married to Peep Show star, Observer columnist and author David Mitchell. The pair got married 11 years ago in 2012 and welcomed their only child, Barbara, in May 2015. She was born in Hammersmith, West London, the only daughter of the humorist and journalist Alan Coren.