Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
5 minutes ago

Video has captured the moment a woman experienced a real life Snow White moment as a fleet of animals surrounded her in a park. The video was uploaded to TikTok by @taeshonmiller1.

The footage was shot in October 2022, and shows the moment a group of animals surround the woman in Florida, USA. Initially, a squirrel began to follow the woman before a hoard of ducks arrive on the scene.

In the video, Taeshon can be heard screaming: "You’re following way from down there. Why are you following me?"  As she confronts the squirrel, Taeshon pans to the right and at least eight ducks can be seen walking in her direction, prompting her to shriek.

The army of animals descending onto Taeshon causes her to promptly retreat across the grass, with the video showing her saying “What did I do to ya’ll?" as she attempts to put some distance between herself and the animals.

The account that uploaded the video currently has 1.8 million followers and has accumulated 25.4 million likes across all of their videos. The content Taeshon uploaded varies from her promoting kitchen gadgets to videos of her children playing.

