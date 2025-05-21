Voice-no: Brits call time on long voice notes

Man trying to listen to a voice note

Voice notes are booming but so is Voice Note Fatigue (VNF) as a new study reveals whopping six-in-ten Brits (62%) say they have experienced VNF’ due to the high volume of audio messages they receive.

More than one in ten (14%) say they receive over 10 voice notes a day, while 44 per cent say they listen to voice notes on double speed due to the amount of time they take up.

A poll of 2,000 mobile phone users, commissioned by Sky Mobile, suggests Brits love sharing voice notes but struggle to keep up with the length and frequency of messages we receive, leading to Voice Note Fatigue.

Almost three-quarters (73%) of Brits say they like to use voice notes because they are a quick, expressive, and heartfelt way to stay in touch, while 71% say it helps them to strengthen emotional connections with loved ones.

Girl leaving a voice note

Over three-quarters of Brits agreed they enjoy sending voice notes because it’s easy to send a message hands-free (76%), they feel like a phone call without the pressure (68%) and 65% cited they are more efficient.

Despite this, the study revealed a growing sense of frustration amongst mobile phone users, as filler words, muffled voices and multiple voice notes noted as the main frustrations when it comes to sending and receiving voice notes, with the average Brit calling for the messages to be capped at two minutes.

Additionally, over one in ten (14%) admit they’d call for the talking message to be banned altogether with a further 14% dreading listening to them, and a third confessing sending voice notes is a dating turn-off.

Top 10 voice note pet peeves:

Muffled messages/background noise – 54% No clear point or rambling – 51% Over-use of fillers e.g. ‘uh’s’ ‘yeahs’ ‘like’ – 44% Talking too fast/slow – 42% Monologue messaging – someone sending a message without acknowledging the recipient – 39% Repetition – 38% Over apologising – 36% Serial sending (leading to constant notifications) – 36% Message interruptions – 34% Receiving an overly long voice note – 32%

An overwhelming 91% would rather send than receive a voice note, indicating poor voice note etiquette might be the real issue.

When it comes to our listening habits, 66% say they avoid listening to voice notes in public, citing privacy concerns. 38% say they often have to listen to a message twice because the sender hasn’t got to the point quick enough, and a further quarter (25%) say they find it annoying when it stops and starts.

A quarter (23%) say they regularly receive voice notes longer than five minutes, with the average voice note being clocked at three minutes.

The study also found that 61 per cent of Brits believe voice notes to be a lazy form of communicating, with 34% saying they have received voice notes that are just three words long and 16% receiving voice notes consisting of just one word which rises to 31% amongst 18–24-year-olds.

Interestingly, 25–44-year-olds prefer communicating via voice notes then a phone call, with over half (56%) of 18–24-year-olds preferring to pick up the phone than record a voice note. This rises to 65% and 69% percent when it comes to those 45-54 and 65+ respectively.

Voice notes can be a great way to communicate, but not everyone gets it right. Sky Mobile have pulled together an etiquette guide to help Brits avoid Voice Note Fatigue:

Do:

Keep it brief – aim for a maximum of two minutes and remember people don’t have time for a podcast.

– aim for a maximum of two minutes and remember people don’t have time for a podcast. Be clear and to the point – Rambling and filler worlds are major turn-offs. Get to the point quickly.

– Rambling and filler worlds are major turn-offs. Get to the point quickly. Speak clearly and enthusiastically – Muffled audio and monotone delivery make it hard to engage with your message.

– Muffled audio and monotone delivery make it hard to engage with your message. Be mindful of background noise – Nobody wants to hear your dog barking or the train announcements in the background.

Don’t:

Send endless voice note chains - Multiple short messages create notification overload and can be frustrating to listen to.

Multiple short messages create notification overload and can be frustrating to listen to. Overuse voice notes - While convenient, sometimes a quick text is all you need.

While convenient, sometimes a quick text is all you need. Send overly long voice notes - Anything over five minutes is pushing it!

Anything over five minutes is pushing it! Monologue message - Acknowledge the recipient and engage in a two-way conversation.

Acknowledge the recipient and engage in a two-way conversation. Be afraid to switch it up - Sometimes a phone call is the best way to connect and have a more engaging conversation.

Ben Case, Managing Director of Connectivity at Sky, said: Voice notes began as a quick shortcut, but now they're turning into podcasts! Whichever way our customers choose to communicate, with Sky Mobile they'll enjoy flexible data plans and 99% coverage, so people can stay connected in a way that suits them.

With Sky Mobile’s Piggybank, you can save any unused data to use when needed most, and the Mix benefit easily lets you make your data plan bigger and smaller to suit you, so you can spend less on what you need and more on what you want.