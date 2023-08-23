Waitrose launches first-ever lunchtime meal deal - and you could make a big saving

Customers could be getting themselves a bargain on the new meal deal, as some Waitrose sandwiches are priced at up to £4.50 alone

Waitrose has launched its first-ever lunchtime meal deal costing just £5 a go. For a fiver, customers will be able to choose a sandwiches, wraps, salads, or sushi from a selected range, along with a choice of snack from a selection of cereal bars, crisps and snack pots, and a drink.

Jennifer Moscardini, Waitrose Food to Go Buyer said: “We’re a nation of sandwich lovers. Sales are up nearly 40% since 2020. More people are working in offices again, and travelling more.

“This lunchtime deal means our customers can get a great quality sandwich, wrap, salad or sushi, along with a snack and a drink for £5, and if they have a myWaitrose loyalty card, and a reusable cup they can get a free cup of coffee at the same time.

“We haven’t compromised on our standards either. We use British Higher Welfare chicken, pork & beef in our sandwiches, MSC prawns and salmon, and the eggs come from free range hens.

“This year we’ve introduced more meal deals than ever before to help customers with the cost of living crisis, as well as investing £100m in new lower prices.”

Although Waitrose has not revealed which sandwiches and snacks will be on the deal, the website shows off an array of flavours they sell. According to the website, Waitrose pre-packed sandwiched flavours include Steak & Caramelised Onion Chutney, Hoisin Duck Wrap and Cheddar & Celery.

Customers could be getting themselves a bargain on the new meal deal, as some Waitrose sandwiches are priced at up to £4.50 without the snack or drink. Drinks such as a pressed apple juice could cost customers up to £1.80 and with a packet of crisps costing around £1.65 customers could be saving almost £3 on their lunch deal.