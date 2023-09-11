It is the third time this year Waitrose has cut the price of hundreds of products

Waitrose is set to lower the price of 250 autumn products this week on everyday items including pasta and potatoes. The new prices will go into force on Wednesday, September 3 as the retailer aims to give customers “good value for money.”

It is the third time this year Waitrose has cut the price of hundreds of products. The retailer is said to have made a £100m investment to lower prices.

Charlotte Di Cello, commercial director for Waitrose, said: “Giving our customers good value for money is a priority and we continue to work hard to keep our prices low, whilst maintaining our quality and supporting our fantastic farmers.

“We’ll continue to deliver our market leading quality, using our outdoor-bred pork, responsibly sourced fish, higher-welfare chicken and LEAF marque-certified British fruit and veg. The only thing that’s changing is the price, so customers can enjoy great value with no compromise.

“As well as lowering the prices of hundreds of products, we’re also passing on additional savings to our customers when the prices we pay fall due to food inflation dropping. We’ve already lowered the prices of dairy products, household goods like toilet paper, and canned vegetables as a result of inflation falling on those items.”

This month, Waitrose also launched new meal deals to help customers save money, as well as their first-ever lunchtime deal. However, the price cuts come after consumer champion Which? released a list of the cheapest and most expensive retailers for groceries last month, which saw Waitrose come in as the most expensive.