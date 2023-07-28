Isaac Drisch, 3, was travelling with parents Vincent and Alfie when this sweet moment was captured on camera

An adorable video showing a toddler walking down a train aisle and greeting every single passenger personally has gone viral.

Isaac Drisch, 3, was travelling with his parents Vincent, 33, and Alice, 29, when they captured the sweet moment on camera. The video shows Isaac, who has Down Syndrome, walking down the aisle and intensely greeting the passengers one by one.

The toddler is a massive lover of trains and has been travelling on them with his parents since he was born.

Vincent, a filmmaker from Lyon, France, told South West News: "Isaac has been traveling with us since he was very young, as he accompanies us on our conference adventures. His passion is to meet others, so we are not surprised that he does it so intensely."

Isaac spent over two hours walking up and down the train greeting passengers with a massive smile on his face. He loves approaching people and is always met with appreciation from other travellers.

Vincent added: "During our travels Isaac has always approached people, sitting next to them and communicating in his own way. However, this is the first time we've seen him saying hello to each person with such intensity!

"People react positively, always! They are touched! Isaac often makes people laugh, even when he wakes them up to say hello."

Lovely photo of the family of three - Credit: SWNS

Vincent, who founded an organisation for people with Down Syndrome and their families with his wife, added: "Down syndrome can offer a sixth emotional sense, and Isaac has it. He understands people's emotions like no one else. He has a much higher emotional capacity to feel things than we do!

"Sometimes it can be a double-edged sword because he's an emotional sponge, but sometimes it's incredible! That's Down syndrome. We believe that his sixth emotional sense is an incredible gift!