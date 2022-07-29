From formal to thoughtful, here are some special statements to write in a card for the newlyweds

Wedding season is well underway, and that means if you’re not planning your own nuptials the chances are you’re attending someone else’s.

It’s traditional to buy the bride and groom a present and a card for their wedding day , to send your congratulations and well wishes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You’ve found the perfect wedding present and bought a card, but what to write?

It’s not unusual to feel pressure when deciding what to write in a card for an event as significant as a wedding.

It’s a particularly important card which will be kept for many years and will be looked at fondly over the years as the newlyweds celebrate milestones.

If you’re looking for some inspiration before you put pen to paper then look no further, we’ve got you covered.

Read on for some lovely messages to write in wedding cards.

34 heartwarming messages you can write in a wedding card for family or friends.

What should I write in a wedding card?

Here are x of the best things you can write in a wedding card, whether the recipient is a family member or a friend, from short and sweet to longer, meaningful reads.

Formal wedding messages

Wishing you a lifetime of happiness.

May today be the start of a lifetime of wedded bliss together.

Wishing you nothing but a lifetime of love.

May your love burn brighter every day.

Wishing you joy, love and happiness on your wedding day and as you begin your new life together.

As you grow older together, may your love for one another grow stronger.

Congratulations on your marriage and best wishes for a happy and fulfilling future.

Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your special day and witness your love.

Thought-provoking wedding messages

As the days go by, hold onto the burning love that ignited your journey.

As you take this big step, know that you have my love and support today and always.

Be sure to always lean on your unconditional love even when things aren’t easy.

Keep your love close to your heart, it can conquer anything.

All that matters is your love for one another. Congratulations on making the commitment.

Keep humour at the forefront of your marriage and you’ll have a lifetime of laughs.

Your sweetest dream has come true today. Never forget what this feels like.

True love trumps all. As you embark on this new journey, make it your guiding light.

Prioritise spending time together and you will have a long-lasting love.

Wedding messages for someone who’s just joined your family

Welcome to the family. I/we have always considered you part of the family, but today you officially join us.

Congratulations on your wedding day. You fit right in to our family and I/we are so thrilled to welcome you.

Our family just got better because you joined it.

I’m so happy to call you family now. Here’s to a lifetime of making precious memories together.

I am so blessed to have gained another loving family member.

Wedding messages for your son or daughter

I couldn’t be prouder of the wonderful person you’ve become. Congratulations on stepping into this new chapter of your life.

As your mum/dad, witnessing your love grow has made my heart happy. I am overjoyed to be able to witness your marriage today.

Although you will always be my baby, you’re now entering a new and important role in your life. Wishing you nothing but best wishes and everlasting love.

May you bring each other as much happiness as you’ve brought into my life. Best wishes for a long and healthy marriage.

I’m so happy to be part of your special day, daughter/son. As always, I’m wishing you the best in everything that you do.

Wedding messages for your friend