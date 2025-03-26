What are some of the coolest kitchenware products in the market today?

Wide Range of Kitchenware Products from Vinod Cooware

Cool kitchen gadgets make our lives so much simpler. Having to peel garlic and onions seemed like an hour-long chore, but with fancy new peelers, these can be done in minutes. These cool gadgets have taken the internet (Especially TikTok) by storm, and everyone is buying these products.

Well, we have nothing against these cool gadgets because a simpler life is a happy life! However, if you notice carefully, all these cool gadgets have a few things in common:

1. They are made of plastic. Now, everyone knows plastics are everywhere. Microplastics have been found in human blood! and this is not good news.

2. They need frequent replacements. Frequent replacements mean more money being spent on less durable products. Also, these are not environmentally friendly due to the sheer amount of waste.

3-in-1 Magic Pressure Cookware

3. Lastly, you end up not saving space in your tiny kitchen because all these products do only one thing at a time. So you are buying peelers for garlic and smashers to smush the peeled garlic. You have slicers for onions and tomatoes. You have separate scissors to chop leafy vegetables. Should we list more? All these were once done by one single knife and now you have multiple products to do the job of a single kitchenware product. I hope you know what we are getting at.

Instead of being wasteful of time, money, and the environment, we have curated a list of ACTUAL cool gadgets that are not only durable but also efficient.

Pressure Cookers: Save time in cooking. You can cook multiple things in one kitchenware product. You can cook meat in nearly half the time than your oven. Also, you can boil vegetables and cook rice along with your meat! Pressure cookers not only save time but retain nutrition better than other kitchenware items.

24-hour bottles: These cool bottles are made in such an innovative way that they retain the temperature of liquids/beverages for 24 hours. Your cold coffee remains cold, and your hot soup remains hot. Check them out! Since they are made out of stainless steel, these are far more environmentally friendly than your usual plastic bottles.

24 Hour Stainless Steel Bottle

3-in-1 magic pressure cooker: This multi-purpose kitchenware product is a real space saver since it is a pressure cooker, strainer, server, and saucepan all in one. No more buying multiple kitchenware items. A real space and money-saver.

3-tier steamer: Your electric egg steamer and rice steamer can do only one job at a time. But these 3-tier steamers are a game changer for multi-task cooking. You can boil eggs and cook rice and idlis at the same time. Ain't it cool?

All these kitchen items are dishwasher-friendly and environmentally friendly. You ask how? Well, first, they are made of stainless steel and not plastic. So they are toxic-free. Best for your family. These products are long-lasting and require fewer replacements. So you are less wasteful.

Do let us know which of these cool kitchenware products you were most fascinated by!